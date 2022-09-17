Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Labour MP Clive Lewis breaks ranks to criticise monarchist ‘lies’

Clive Lewis says Royal Family in fact risks little for its privileged position

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Saturday 17 September 2022 11:20
Comments
<p>Labour MP Clive Lewis </p>

Labour MP Clive Lewis

(Getty)

The idea that the British monarchy is a symbol of duty or sacrifice is "a lie", Labour MP Clive Lewis has said.

The former shadow cabinet minister said the Royal Family in fact risked nothing for its privileged position and served as a distraction from the UK’s social ills.

His comments are likely to enrage Labour leader Keir Starmer, who last week issued orders for MPs to keep quiet in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.

In an article for the Guardian newspaper published on Saturday Mr Lewis, a former shadow defence secretary and a veteran of the Afghanistan War, said the institution on the Royal Family provided cover for politicians.

“It is a spectacle exalted for exemplifying virtues that should be typical in public life and public behaviour," he wrote.

Recommended

"Casting such behaviour as exceptional allows the likes of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and the economic elites they represent to break and exploit the rules for their own benefit and that of their very narrow class interest – of which the monarchy is an integral part.”

Guidance issued to Labour MPs by the leaders' office this week said they should make no comment to the media beyond giving tribute to the Queen and “suspend all campaigning and party activity”.

Criticising the narrative around the Monarch's death, Mr Lewis added: "While republicans should respect the language of ‘duty’ and ‘sacrifice’ monarchists have so forcefully claimed that the royal family makes on our behalf, we should not pretend that the reality is anything other than a lie.

“That is not what monarchy is. It may provide a symbolic way for us to recognise other people’s sacrifice and commitment to society – but the monarchy itself risks nothing and does not suffer, save for having the lives of the royal family become the stuff of celebrity gossip.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

"Through it all, it remains the backbone of a power structure that traces its roots back to feudalism.”

Labour under Sir Keir has held nothing back in its praise for the UK's hereditary monarchy, with its official Twitter account raising eyebrows on the political left by this week posting a large "God Save the King" graphic.

Recommended

Sir Keir, himself a member of the monarch's privy council and a Queen's Counsel, has said that the Queen "lived alongside us".

The party's conference is set to go ahead as planned in Liverpool next week, however – despite the cancellation of the Liberal Democrat and TUC equivalent gatherings.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in