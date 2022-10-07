Tory minister sacked over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ at party conference
Dismissal follows series of sleaze allegations against senior Conservatives, including Chris Pincher scandal that forced out Boris Johnson
A government minister has been sacked after allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” at the Conservative conference this week.
Conor Burns, a trade minister, first had the whip removed by the party – but, within minutes, No 10 announced he had been told to “leave the government with immediate effect”.
The MP was a close ally of Boris Johnson during his time in Downing Street and his been the MP for Bournemouth West since 2010.
His sacking follows a series of sleaze allegations against senior Conservatives, including of groping by the deputy chief whip Chris Pincher – the scandal that forced Mr Johnson out of No 10.
Neil Parish resigned from the Commons after revealed he had watched porn in the chamber – and another, unnamed Tory MP is currently on bail over allegations of rape.
There are ongoing inquiries into David Warburton, the Conservative MP suspended over allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.
