Starmer’s Labour could be heading for 100-seat majority, polling guru warns Tories
Labour ‘very clearly’ favourite to win election after poorly-received mini-Budget, says John Curtice
Labour is “very clearly” the favourite to win the next general election and is heading for a landslide majority of more than 100, polling guru Sir John Curtice has said.
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham Prof Curtice said Sir Keir Starmer party’s was, based on current numbers, on course for a “three-figure majority”.
If confirmed in the ballot expected in 2024, this would be the largest advantage for any political party since at least 2001, when Tony Blair scooped a majority of 167 over William Hague’s Tories, and would far outstrip Boris Johnson’s margin of 80 in 2019.
Curtice told Conservative activists that Labour had enjoyed an average nine-point lead over the Tories in polls prior to the 23 September mini-Budget.
But Starmer’s party extended its lead to an average of 23 points following the poorly-received “fiscal event”, based on polls carried out of Wednesday.
Sir John said the public doubted the “fairness” and the “effectiveness” of the tax-cutting mini-Budget.
“The fiscal announcement itself was not received well by the electorate,” he said.
But the market turmoil added to the “very serious electoral damage” to the Tory party’s standing over the past week, he said. Truss is now “just as unpopular” as Boris Johnson, he added.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies