What laws can the Conservative government pass before the general election?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Conservatives and Labour have held talks to work out what outstanding legislation can be rushed through parliament to become law before the Commons closes for the general election.

Compensations for victims of the subpostmaster scandal

This is due to become law after the House of Lords finished scrutinising it on Thursday. But an 11th hour attempt by peers to exonerate more subpostmasters caught up in the scandal has been quashed amid the scramble.

Members of the Lords believed 13 cases of those whose convictions were upheld by the Court of Appeal, or were refused permission for their case to be heard, would be added to the remit of the Post Office (Horizon System) Offences Bill, as part of backroom talks over the ‘wash-up.

The ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office ( ITV )

Ticket tout reform

Peers ended a stand-off on ticket tout reform as part of the push to sign off new laws. The move means the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill is now ready for royal assent, the point at which a Bill becomes law.

In the haste, the Lords backed down on calls for stricter conditions. Conservative peer Lord Moynihan said he was "disappointed" but added: "I will do everything in my power to return to this campaign on behalf of the true fans of sport and music festivals and music events in what I hope will be just a matter of months."

Victims and prisoners bill

Set to be passed on Friday, this Bill is designed to improve the support and guidance offered to victims of crime and other major incidents, as well as those suffering bereavement, including through the appointment of specialist advocates.

This should also include compensation to victims of the infected blood scandal.

House of Commons (Nick Ansell/PA) ( PA Archive )

But so far it appears there will not be time to pass…

Smoking ban

Rishi Sunak's flagship anti-smoking legislation is set to be lost. Opposition MPs said they were “perplexed” that the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will not be included in the wash-up after it was trumpeted by the prime minister.

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt told angry MPs she understood the Bill was supported by a large number of them and would feed back their complaints.

Smoking ban is set to be a causalty (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

Martyn's Law

Martyn's Law is named after one of the 22 people killed at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017. It would require venues and local authorities in the UK to have training requirements and plans to prevent terror attacks.

Ms Mordaunt gave no guarantees as she told MPs: "Matters such as Martyn's Law, which is a brilliant initiative, will be part of the wash-up process and I hope to be able to update the House in the coming day."