Watch: Tory leadership hopefuls Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat address party conference

Holly Patrick
Monday 30 September 2024 21:14
Watch again as Conservative leadership candidates Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat addressed the party conference on Monday, 30 September.

The pair are among the four candidates vying to be Rishi Sunak's successor.

They face competition from James Cleverly and Robert Jenrick.

After the candidates set out their positions to Tory members at the party’s conference, MPs will carry out further rounds of voting to select the final two candidates for party members to choose from.

The result of the leadership contest will be announced on 2 November.

Migration, the NHS and the party's future are expected to be among topics the leadership candidates will discuss with members at the Birmingham gathering.

Liz Truss has criticised the candidates for not acknowledging “how bad things are in the country” and the Tory party.

The former prime minister said the four MPs have to “explain what went wrong" and that she thought the party would have fared better in July’s general election if she had still been leader rather than Mr Sunak.

