Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Wedge issues and elephant traps – Tory tactics Sunak hopes will bamboozle Labour

From the ‘war on motorists’ to the trans debate, the Tories used this conference to drive a policy wedge between themselves and Starmer’s Labour Party. It’s an old trick, says Sean O’Grady, but not likely to work if the electorate have already decided to sack Sunak at the next election

Wednesday 04 October 2023 19:57
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak delivers his keynote speech in Manchester</p>

Rishi Sunak delivers his keynote speech in Manchester

(PA)

Wedge issues. Clear blue water. Dividing lines. If the Conservative Party conference was about anything, it was defining differences with Labour, forcing the opposition to define itself  in contradistinction.

Speech after speech laid down challenges that were consciously designed to put Sir Keir Starmer on the spot and disrupt Labour’s own conference. There are plenty of questions to be answered about where the parties stand.

Is this a new phenomenon?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in