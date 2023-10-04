Wedge issues and elephant traps – Tory tactics Sunak hopes will bamboozle Labour
From the ‘war on motorists’ to the trans debate, the Tories used this conference to drive a policy wedge between themselves and Starmer’s Labour Party. It’s an old trick, says Sean O’Grady, but not likely to work if the electorate have already decided to sack Sunak at the next election
Wedge issues. Clear blue water. Dividing lines. If the Conservative Party conference was about anything, it was defining differences with Labour, forcing the opposition to define itself in contradistinction.
Speech after speech laid down challenges that were consciously designed to put Sir Keir Starmer on the spot and disrupt Labour’s own conference. There are plenty of questions to be answered about where the parties stand.
Is this a new phenomenon?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies