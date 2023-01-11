Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Conservative MP has been stripped of the party whip after he compared the rollout of Covid vaccinations to the Holocaust.

The party’s chief whip Simon Hart said Andrew Bridgen had “crossed a line” and had “caused great offence in the process”.

Mr Bridgen claimed that Covid vaccines were “causing serious harms” and said the programme was “the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust”.

Mr Hart said: “The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have. Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the Whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation."

Eariler this week the North West Leicestershire MP was suspended from the Commons for five days. MPs backed the measure after he was found to have displayed a "very cavalier" attitude to the rules in a series of lobbying breaches.