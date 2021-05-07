Landslide victory for Conservatives in Tees Valley mayoral race

The Conservatives have secured a landslide victory in the Tees Valley mayoral contest, taking 73 per cent of the vote.

The result means the Tories have now taken two of what has been described as the “hat-trick” of Conservative targets that takes in Hartlepool, the West Midlands and Tees Valley.

Conservative Ben Houchen had been widely tipped to win after a high-profile stint in the post.

But there was surprise when the Tory share of the vote rose by 33 per cent.

Mr Houchen said his victory had been preceded by “years and years of neglect” of previous Labour governments.

He credited his result to the fact that “what people are seeing is tangible (progress)) on the ground”.

He also paid tribute to Boris Johnson’s administration, saying “having the support of a government that believes in levelling up has been helpful”.

Voters realised it would take “many, many years” to turn the economy around, he said, but “there is a pride returning. Starting to deliver results is part of that. But there is a long way to go”.

Senior Tories congratulated Mr Houchen after his thumping victory in the contest.

Tory co-chair Amanda Milling and chancellor Rishi Sunak were among those who highlighted his re-election.

Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said: "Few have done more to transform a community. Teesside is a very different place.

"Leadership matters. We need more elected mayors delivering for our communities."