The Cop26 climate summit president Alok Sharma has admitted he has a diesel car, but insisted he does not “drive it very much”.

The Cabinet minister’s choice echoes that of his spokeswoman, Allegra Stratton, who came under fire last week for saying she did not “fancy” an electric car “just yet”.

Mr Sharma is Boris Johnson’s Sherpa for the crucial Glasgow summit in November, racking up thousands of air miles lobbying world governments to sign up to tougher carbon emission cuts.

But, asked “what do you drive”, he told BBC Newsnight: “I actually have a diesel car along with millions of other people”.

Mr Sharma added: “I don’t drive it very much. I take public transport from Reading [his constituency] into London every day. And I can assure you that my next car will most certainly be an electric vehicle.”

The government has said it will ban new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, but has been criticised for lacking a strategy to deliver it – including with sufficient charging points for electric cars.

Last week, as part of a succession of gaffes, Ms Stratton revealed she is sticking with her diesel Volkswagen Golf, claiming she needed it to visit distant relatives without lengthy stops to recharge a battery.

The stance was mocked by the AA, which said the average electric vehicle had a range of at least 200 miles without recharging and attacked “myth, based on hype and unwarranted range anxiety”.

Ms Stratton also told The Independent that people should join the Green Party to fight the climate crisis and advised not rinsing dishes and freezing leftover bread as measures they could take.

The prime minister has been warned that time is running out to avoid failure at Cop26 and accused of failing to make the landmark event a personal priority.

Some Tory MPs have launched a group to fight climate action they claim will cost too much, prompting the environment minister, Zac Goldsmith, to hint at fears of a campaign to sabotage the summit.

Mr Sharma was asked if he is worried that Tory backbenchers “could scupper the hope of targets being agreed” in Glasgow, in 12 weeks’ time.

He said: “What’s important is for all of us to understand that actually the cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of action when it comes to dealing with climate change.

The government would be “forcing people” to make lifestyle changes, he said, but added: “If you do that in a way that you demonstrate is good not just for the environment but also for their pocket, I think people will make those choices.”