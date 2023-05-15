Jump to content

Watch as Liz Truss speaks at democracy summit in Copenhagen

Oliver Browning
Monday 15 May 2023 09:44
Comments

Watch as Liz Truss speaks at a democracy summit in Copenhagen on Monday 15 May.

The former prime minister delivered a talk alongside other political figures, including exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, also spoke in a pre-recorded message to the summit early on Monday, ahead of his surprise visit to the UK to meet Rishi Sunak.

Following her speech in Denmark, Ms Truss is expected to visit Taiwan this week to give a speech billed as showing “solidarity” with the self-governed island in the face of “increasingly aggressive behaviour” from Beijing.

She is expected to urge the West to “get real about military and defence cooperation” to avoid conflict in the South China Sea, saying: “We cannot pretend there can be meaningful deterrence without hard power.”

