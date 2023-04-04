Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Government-backed plans for a £360m devolution deal for Cornwall including an elected mayor have been abandoned due to public opposition.

Cornwall Council will no longer pursue the scheme, after 69% of respondents to an open public survey were against an elected mayor.

Council leader Linda Taylor said the Conservative-run authority would instead pursue a lesser deal that would come with less central government funding.

An open consultation that received over 6,000 responses found older residents were mainly against the mayoral plans, with younger people more in favour.

Recommended Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea

However, a separate weighted survey undertaken by experts found overall backing for the scheme, the Local Government Chronicle reported.

“It is clear that support has especially come from our young people, businesses and strategic partners who have all seen the benefit for the future of Cornwall,” Taylor said in a statement.

“However, whilst there is considerable support for the proposed Cornwall Devolution Deal, there is also significant concern about the requirement to move to a directly-elected mayor.”

Jayne Kirkham, leader of the Labour group on the council, wants a devolution deal without an elected mayor. “We still need that money and those powers,” she said.

The devolution original plans were hailed in December by Levelling Up minister Dehenna Davison. “I look forward to working with Cornwall to turbo-charge levelling up, spread opportunity and unleash this great area’s full economic potential,” she said at the time.