Health secretary Matt Hancock has denied promising Boris Johnson that he would ensure patients were tested for Covid before being discharged into care homes, saying he only committed to putting the policy in place.

The prime minister’s former senior adviser Dominic Cummings yesterday said that Mr Hancock gave a “categorical” assurance in March last year, but did not deliver on it.

But Mr Hancock today said that he had committed only to building the testing capacity, which took some time to complete.

The health secretary was asked at a Downing Street press conference whether he had made a pledge to the PM last March that patients would be tested before being allowed to be moved to nursing homes.

He replied: “No. There will be a time when we go back over all this in great detail, but my recollection of events is that I committed to delivering testing for people going into care homes when we could do it.

“I then went away and built the testing capacity for all sorts of uses, including this one, and then delivered on the commitment.”

Mr Hancock added: “I committed to getting the policy in place, but it took time to build the testing capacity.”