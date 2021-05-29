Confusion undermining efforts to control coronavirus, government adviser warns

Confusion over the government’s approach is undermining efforts to control coronavirus, an adviser has suggested, amid reports face masks could remain in use after 21 June if cases continue to rise.

Plans to ease lockdown restrictions further next month remain in the balance as experts nervously monitor a new strain of the disease first identified in India.

Professor Stephen Reicher, a psychologist on the Sage sub-committee which advises ministers on behavioural science, told BBC Radio 4's Today: "The data we are seeing at the moment suggests we have a problem. We don't know how big the problem is - it might be bad, it might be very bad, we will learn in the next week or two.”

But, he said, the government’s advice was affecting attempts to get the virus under control. "They (ministers) are saying to us, for instance on travel: 'you can travel internationally but please don't'.

"They say of social contact 'you can hug, but please don't hug'. They say of restrictions, 'no restrictions but please don't go in and out of the hotspots'.

"That contradiction, that sense of confusion, I think is undermining the response," he said.

Other experts have warned ministers to be cautious about lifting lockdown restrictions further,

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the official Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told BBC Breakfast: "I think we need to look at that data very carefully before we completely un-lockdown."

He also confirmed that his committee will offer ministers a " range of options" on the potential vaccination of children and that the recently approved single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab could be used in a "booster” campaign' later this year.

Sir Tim Gowers, from the University of Cambridge, told The Guardian that Boris Johnson’s repeated assertion that every step on the roadmap back to normality was irreversible had left the prime minister reluctant to U-turn.

"So I think if that's the way you're going to play things, then you should be very, very cautious about every step you take ... And maybe everything [will] be OK, maybe the number of people who are vaccinated will be just enough ... 'R' will broadly speaking stay below one even with Indian variants.

"But if it's not OK, we know, because of mathematics, that things will get bad very, very quickly. Or at least, maybe it won't look that quick to start with, but it'll grow exponentially.

"So it'll pick up speed and become a big problem."

On Thursday, the Prime Minister said he "didn't see anything currently in the data" to derail the June reopening, but added: "But we may need to wait."

All legal limits on social contact are due to be lifted in England on 21 June.

Face coverings and work from home guidance may remain in place after that date, however, in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus while more people receive vaccinations, the Times has reported.

Yesterday the Department of Health and Social Care announced that surge testing was being deployed in Lancashire, after more cases of the Indian variant were detected.

Around half of all new cases are thought to be the Indian strain.

But Public Health England data shows the majority of those who have been infected have not been vaccinated.

Its figures also showed that just 3 per cent of cases (177 out of 5,599) since the start of February had received both doses of a vaccine.

Mr Johnson can expect a howl of protest from the hospitality industry if he does delay beyond 21 June.

Jonathan Neame, the chief executive of the Shepherd Neame brewery and pub company, told Today: "If it's delayed for, say, seven days but there's still a certain outcome the restrictions will be lifted in full after that, then that will be a marginal impact.

"If, on the other hand, we're going into a cycle of a further five weeks of data review and uncertainty and more reviews at that time, then I think that will put a real damper on the recovery which is happening quite fast at this moment in time, and will really undermine consumer and business confidence.”