UK now spending £8m a day housing migrants in hotels

The cost of housing asylum seekers has hit £8m a day, the Home Office has revealed, totalling more than £3bn a year.

The figure, in the department’s annual report, is a significant increase from a previous cost of £6m per day and comes as the backlog of asylum cases in the UK stands at a record high.

The report states: "We need to stop the boats to relieve the unsustainable pressure on our asylum system and accommodation services, which is costing over £3 billion a year.

"The Illegal Migration Act will ensure anyone arriving illegally can be detained and swiftly removed, so that people know they cannot skip the queue by coming here illegally.

"This goes further than ever before to do what is necessary to fix the issue, but legislative changes take time and there is no single silver bullet.

"In the meantime, we must take action to address the unacceptable costs of housing migrants in hotels which is costing the taxpayer around £8 million a day."

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper blamed the huge hotel bill on the government’s “asylum chaos”.

She said the Conservatives’ “utter failure to get a grip on this issue” was costing taxpayers more than £3bn a year.

Ms Cooper said: “Shockingly, the cost of hotel accommodation has gone up by a third since Rishi Sunak promised to end hotel use. The Tories have busted the Home Office budget, they’ve broken the asylum system, and the British people are paying the price.”

Despite the soaring cost of Britain’s asylum system, the Home Office’s director general for migration and borders was given a bonus of up to £20,000 - on top of a £135,000 salary.

Interim Border Force head Phil Douglas was also handed up to £5,000 for good performance on top of a £115,000 salary, the report revealed.