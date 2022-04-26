Chancellor Rishi Sunak has told cabinet ministers there will be no new money available to spend on measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

His stricture came after Boris Johnson ordered ministers to bring ideas to a meeting in Downing Street today for how to help Britons deal with the eye-watering bills expected over the coming year as inflation rises close to 9 per cent.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said that a number of ideas from each Whitehall department were put forward by ministers.

The most promising will be selected for possible implementation at a meeting attended by the PM, his deputy Dominic Raab, Mr Sunak and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay. Downing Street had no date for the meeting of the domestic and economic strategy committee meeting, but said it was likely to be “in the next couple of weeks” and may be followed by further discussions.

It seems unlikely that the mooted cost-of-living package will feature in the Queen’s Speech on 10 May - when Mr Johnson will set out his legislative plans for the coming year. The PM’s spokesperson said this was not regarded as a deadline for agreeing or unveiling schemes that will be taken forward.

Among ideas under consideration are a cut in tariffs to make imported food, drink and clothes cheaper, with a reduction in the price of rice identified as a possible outcome.

As ministers set out their ideas at Tuesday’s meeting, Mr Sunak “underlined the importance of not feeding into further inflation rises and emphasised that the UK is currently spending £80bn servicing our debt”, said Downing Street.

Asked if this meant ruling out schemes which require substantial new money, Mr Johnson’s spokesperson told reporters: “The budgets for departments are set and there’s no plan to go outside what has been agreed, which are substantial increases to departmental budgets already”.