Covid booster vaccines to get green light in ‘next few days’ says health secretary

The government is “confident” that a Covid vaccine booster programme will get the green light in the next few days, the health secretary has said.

Speaking on Wednesday Sajid Javid suggested his vaccine advisory committee would spell out the terms of the programme this week, saying the work on the scheme was “almost done”.

"I’m very confident there will be a booster programme but in terms of who actually gets it and when, we’re waiting for final advice, which could come across certainly in the next few days from the JCVI. We need to see that advice,” Mr Javid told Sky News.

"That work is almost done and based on the timeline they’ve given us, I’m confident we could start the booster programme this month."

