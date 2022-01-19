Plan B Covid restrictions to end in England, Boris Johnson announces

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
,Jon Stone
Wednesday 19 January 2022 13:03
Comments
(Independent)

Plan B Covid restrictions are to end in England, with Covid passes no longer required from next Thursday, work from home guidance lifted, and an end to mandatory face-coverings, Boris Johnson has announced.

A meeting of Cabinet agreed this morning that the Plan B rules in place since early December will be lifted on their scheduled review date of 26 January.

Work from home guidance is lifted immediately and people are no longer encouraged to work remotely if possible.

More follows...

