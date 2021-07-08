Isolation rules for people pinged by NHS app to be relaxed, Rishi Sunak hints

Strict isolation rules for people alerted by the NHS app will be relaxed after strong criticism, Rishi Sunak has suggested.

Hospitality and business leaders have reacted with horror to predictions that millions of contacts of Covid cases will be told to stay at home for 10 days in the weeks to come – as infection rates soar.

The chancellor said he recognised that “most people’s concerns rest with how the app is working” – rather than being contacted by the test and trace system.

“The health secretary is aware that that accounts for the majority of people who need to isolate, I understand, on the numbers,” Mr Sunak said.

“He’s looking at what the most appropriate balanced and proportionate approach to isolation is in these circumstances.”

The controversy – heightened by the decision to keep isolation rules until 16 August, even for fully vaccinated people, as the third Covid wave accelerates – has been widely criticised.

Labour has warned the cocktail will plunge Britain into a summer of “chaos and confusion”, while Tory MPs say the policy will make a mockery of the lifting of restrictions on 19 July.

There have been reports of frustrated people deleting the NHS app, although a government adviser denied any major problems and said usage is at an “all-time high”.