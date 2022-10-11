Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Government ‘ignoring’ official advice to boost sick pay for NHS staff with long Covid

Exclusive: Ministers have been told industrial injury disablement benefit should apply to long Covid

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 11 October 2022 10:02
Comments
<p>Health and care workers were put at risk (Victoria Jones/PA)</p>

Health and care workers were put at risk (Victoria Jones/PA)

(PA Wire)

The government has been accused of "ignoring" an official recommendation to pay NHS staff who can’t work because they caught long Covid at work.

Ministers have reportedly been told that health workers who end up with long-term disabling conditions from Covid-19 should qualify for industrial injury disablement benefits – but are yet to take action.

The recommendation by the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council (IIAC) would see the key workers affected by the virus qualify for £188.60 in weekly benefits, which is higher than the usual rate.

But despite the advice apparently being submitted in July, there has been no change in policy, and the government says it is yet to consider the recommendations.

Labour on Tuesday urged ministers to "clarify" their position and accused them of abandoning people who put their lives on the line during the pandemic.

Recommended

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner accused the government of "sitting on their hands whilst working people suffer".

"Health and social care workers put their lives on the line for us during the pandemic, and they deserve answers," she said.

"The Government must come clean on whether its own advisory body has recommended Covid-19 be classified as an occupational disease."

In July, the Pharmaceutical Journal reported that the IIAC had drawn up a recommendation relating to Covid-19 which had been "submitted to the DWP for consideration”.

The submission covered "certain disabling conditions which persist in people who have had Covid-19 and who work in the health and social care sector".

Industrial injury disablement benefit is paid to people who become ill or are disabled because of an accident or certain diseases contracted at work.

It is paid to people who, for instance, contract lung diseases because they worked with asbestos, or go deaf from working with loud heavy machinery.

The Trades Union Congress has argued that Covid-19 should be classified as an occupational disease to "formally recognise the higher risk in certain jobs".

Though Covid-19 is in most people a short illness, one in 10 people with the disease have continued to experience symptoms beyond 12 weeks, according to a study by the British Medical Journal.

"This is just the latest example of a long tradition of the Government seeking to avoid public scrutiny," shadow DWP secretary Jonathan Ashworth said.

"The Government must make clear the guidance they have received and explain why they have delayed releasing the advice of their own scientific advisory body."

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Mr Ashworth said that health and social care workers "stood up for us throughout the pandemic" and deserved support.

In a letter to the DWP secretary Chloe Smith, the Labour politicians say the government “appears to have ignored” the advice of the official advisor council.

Recommended

A DWP spokesperson said: “The Industrial Injuries Advisory Council, in its independent advisory capacity to the DWP on Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit, has prepared a Command Paper - Covid-19 and Occupational Impacts.

“This has not been published, but once it is, the DWP will carefully consider its recommendations and respond in due course.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in