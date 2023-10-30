Watch live: Boris Johnson’s former aides give evidence to Covid inquiry

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Boris Johnson's former aides give evidence to the Covid inquiry on Monday, 29 October.

Martin Reynolds, former Principal Private Secretary to the prime minister, Imran Shafi former Private Secretary to the prime minister for public services, and Lee Cain, former Director of Communications at Downing Street will appear before the inquiry as its second module continues.

The module two hearings are considering core UK decision-making and political governance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Reynolds, who served as the former prime minister's PPS from October 2019 to March 2022, made headlines in January 2022 when a leaked email showed he invited more than 100 Downing Street staff to a “bring your own booze” party while Britain was in lockdown.

Mr Cain sensationally quit his role as Mr Johnson's communications director in November 2020 after he did not land a promotion to chief of staff.

Mr Johnson’s then-chief adviser Dominic Cummings will give evidence later this week.

Mr Cummings has confirmed that he has been going through his statement with inquiry lawyers, describing the process as “painful”.