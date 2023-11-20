Covid inquiry news – live: Patrick Vallance to be quizzed over diaries of Boris Johnson pandemic handling
Ex-chief scientific adviser claimed Johnson was ‘obsessed with older people accepting their fate’
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are braced for fresh criticism of their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as Sir Patrick Vallance takes the stand at the Covid inquiry on Monday morning.
The government’s former chief scientific adviser will likely face questioning on personal diary entries handed to the inquiry – which have offered up insights into the then-prime minister’s handling of the crisis.
Those diary entries have suggested Mr Johnson was “obsessed with older people accepting their fate”, and have revealed that the then-prime minister once referred to the Treasury – led at the time by Mr Sunak – as the “pro-death squad”.
Following a week’s break, Sir Patrick’s full day of testimony marks the resumption of a round of politically explosive hearings involving a cast of former officials embedded deep in the heart of government during the pandemic, including Dominic Cummings, Lee Cain and Helen MacNamara.
The inquiry is set to hear from former chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty on Tuesday, followed by his deputy Professor Jonathan Van-Tam on Wednesday.
Our associate editor Sean O’Grady writes:
After a slow start, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, also known as the Hallett inquiry after its chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, has been producing some sensational content, as we say these days.
The witness statements from, and cross-examination of, Dominic Cummings and Helen MacNamara have grabbed the headlines and damaged the reputations of many of the players in this “drama” – not least Boris Johnson.
The constant flow of revelations has also been – especially for the Conservatives – an unwelcome reminder of their failings in office during this transcendent crisis. While many voters will have long ago made their minds up about the party and its leadership, the inquiry – which would have only been getting into its stride had the general election been held as expected in the summer of 2023 – will intrude into the world of politics next year and beyond...
Diaries likely to be focus of Sir Patrick Vallance’s testimony
Sir Patrick Vallance is likely to be quizzed on diary entries he has submitted to the Covid inquiry detailing his experiences of advising Boris Johnson’s government during the pandemic.
Those entries have already provided significant insights into the chaos and disagreements within government as political leaders sought to find the best way through the crisis.
They have also offered revelations into how the prime minister and Treasury’s approaches were at times viewed by Sir Patrick. In one extract, Mr Johnson is said to have joked about the Treasury being “the pro-death squad” during the pandemic because it wanted to ease lockdown restrictions quickly:
Good morning, we’ll be using this blog to provide you with live updates on the Covid inquiry, as former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance gears up for a full day of testimony.
