Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are braced for fresh criticism of their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as Sir Patrick Vallance takes the stand at the Covid inquiry on Monday morning.

The government’s former chief scientific adviser will likely face questioning on personal diary entries handed to the inquiry – which have offered up insights into the then-prime minister’s handling of the crisis.

Those diary entries have suggested Mr Johnson was “obsessed with older people accepting their fate”, and have revealed that the then-prime minister once referred to the Treasury – led at the time by Mr Sunak – as the “pro-death squad”.

Following a week’s break, Sir Patrick’s full day of testimony marks the resumption of a round of politically explosive hearings involving a cast of former officials embedded deep in the heart of government during the pandemic, including Dominic Cummings, Lee Cain and Helen MacNamara.

The inquiry is set to hear from former chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty on Tuesday, followed by his deputy Professor Jonathan Van-Tam on Wednesday.