Why the Covid inquiry is about to get explosive for Downing Street

Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings sent “disgusting and misogynistic” WhatsApp messages that will emerge at the Covid inquiry, according to George Osborne.

The former chancellor said he understood that “staggering” messages would be disclosed when Cummings, who was Johnson’s most senior Downing Street adviser, appears before the inquiry on Tuesday.

The long-awaited independent investigation, chaired by Heather Hallett, a former Court of Appeal judge, has already heard from more than 100 witnesses. Its first module was about “resilience and preparedness” and it is now looking at “core decision-making”. Families of those who died during the pandemic have said they are disappointed that the inquiry might not report before next year’s general election.