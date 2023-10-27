Jump to content

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Why the Covid inquiry is about to get explosive for Downing Street

Families are disappointed the inquiry might not report before next year’s general election, writes Andrew Grice, but next week might see some political revelations

Friday 27 October 2023 18:11
<p>Dominic Cummings and No 10 aide Lee Cain are both set to appear before the Covid inquiry next week </p>

Dominic Cummings and No 10 aide Lee Cain are both set to appear before the Covid inquiry next week

(PA)

Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings sent “disgusting and misogynistic” WhatsApp messages that will emerge at the Covid inquiry, according to George Osborne.

The former chancellor said he understood that “staggering” messages would be disclosed when Cummings, who was Johnson’s most senior Downing Street adviser, appears before the inquiry on Tuesday.

The long-awaited independent investigation, chaired by Heather Hallett, a former Court of Appeal judge, has already heard from more than 100 witnesses. Its first module was about “resilience and preparedness” and it is now looking at “core decision-making”. Families of those who died during the pandemic have said they are disappointed that the inquiry might not report before next year’s general election.

