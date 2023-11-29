Jump to content

Watch live: Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid give evidence at Britain’s Covid inquiry

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:06
Comments

Watch live as Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid give evidence at the Covid inquiry on Wednesday, 29 November.

The Conservative former ministers are appearing before the public inquiry which is examining the UK's response to and impact of the pandemic, to "learn lessons for the future."

It comes after Michael Gove apologised to victims and bereaved families for government “errors” during the pandemic.

The senior Tory, who was was Cabinet Office minister and chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster when the pandemic began in 2020, listed what he believed were the failings, including locking down too late.

However, he defended Boris Johnson’s “gladiatorial” decision-making.

Mr Gove said he took some responsibility for the “mistakes” made in government and that he regretted not being more “forthright” in pushing for an earlier first lockdown.

He said: “If I may… apologise to the victims who endured such pain, the families who endured so much loss as a result of the mistakes that were made by government in response to the pandemic."

