Watch live as Sir Patrick Vallance gives evidence to the Covid inquiry on Monday 20 November.

The former chief scientific adviser is scheduled to speak all day, followed by England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty on Tuesday and his former deputy, Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, on Wednesday.

Sir Patrick’s diaries from the pandemic have been in the spotlight during the inquiry after he revealed that former prime minister Boris Johnson once described coronavirus as “nature’s way of dealing with old people”.

Extracts have been used to look at the work of key figures, including cabinet ministers, ex-Downing Street director of communications Lee Cain and former cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill.

One entry recorded that Mr Johnson had referred to the Treasury as the “pro-death squad” when he wanted the department to back him in arguing for a path to eased restrictions.

Sir Patrick, who served as the government’s chief scientific adviser from 2018 to 2023, also wrote about his frustrations in dealing with the then-prime minister.