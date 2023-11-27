Watch live as Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham give evidence to UK’s Covid Inquiry

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Sadiq Khan joins regional mayors Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram in giving evidence at the Covid-19 inquiry on Monday 27 November.

The appearance by the three Labour politicians kicks off a highly anticipated week at Lady Hallett’s probe, with former health secretary Matt Hancock and ex-deputy prime minister Dominic Raab among those giving evidence.

Mr Hancock in particular has faced repeated criticism from a number of witnesses before the inquiry, with the independent MP down to give evidence across Thursday and Friday.

Various witnesses have expressed concern about his performance as health secretary, with the inquiry hearing that the country’s most senior civil servant at the time, Lord Sedwill, wanted Mr Hancock sacked.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Mr Burnham, and the mayor of London, Mr Khan are scheduled to give evidence on Monday morning, with Liverpool’s Metro mayor Mr Rotheram down to appear later in the afternoon.