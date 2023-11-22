Covid inquiry live: Jonathan Van-Tam to testify as Chris Whitty says herd immunity was ‘dangerous’ goal
Boris Johnson’s deputy chief medical officer to be grilled over decision-making during pandemic
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer during the pandemic, is set to become the latest government adviser with a front-row view of the crisis to take the stand at the Covid inquiry this week.
His testimony on Wednesday follows that of former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and ex-chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty, who told the inquiry on Wenesday morning that the idea of herd immunity “was clearly a ridiculous goal of policy and a very dangerous one”.
Warning that, at the outset of the pandemic, “a very uninformed discussion was forming that was not helping policy-making”, Sir Chris said: “A lot of what was being said could have led to considerable confusion – and indeed did.”
During Monday’s session, it also emerged that Sir Patrick privately referred to Sir Chris as a lockdown “delayer” – as “palpable tension” emerged between the two over policy.
However, Sir Chris brushed off claims of a row, claiming differences between the pair “were extremely small”.
WhatsApp ‘appalling’ for discussing technical issues, says Chris Whitty
Professor Sir Chris Whitty said the messaging app WhatsApp was “an appalling mechanism” for discussing technical issues.
He told the Covid-19 inquiry: “We didn’t do very much technical stuff on WhatsApp unless it was extremely straightforward, like there have been three new cases or something of that kind.
“[For] something that has greater scientific subtlety ... WhatsApp would be would not be an appropriate approach for trying to do that.”
Independent Sage was not a ‘principally scientific’ input, says Chris Whitty
The group of scientists self-styled as Independent Sage was not “principally a scientific input”, Professor Sir Chris Whitty told the inquiry.
The former chief medical officer said: “Independent Sage – despite the rather confusingly similar name – existed for a rather different purpose to Sage, let me put it that way. And I wouldn’t see it as principally a scientific input.
“It was the views of some distinguished scientists – all of whom I know and some of whom are also members of Sage, and gave their views directly through that.
“But the idea that Independent Sag was a scientific input in the way that SPI-M, SPI-O, or SPI-B were ... or the Royal Socity, or Academy of Medical Sciences, I think would be to misunderstand their role. And I think they would agree with that statement.
“I don’t think they saw themselves as equivalent to the Royal Sociey or one of the sub-groups of Sage.”
Whitty says he was not consulted about Eat Out to Help Out scheme
Professor Sir Chris Whitty said that he – along with other government scientific advisers – were not consulted on Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
Echoing what Sir Patrick Vallance told the inquiry on Monday, Sir Chris said: “My written statement makes clear there was no consultation.”
Hugo Keith, KC, counsel to the inquiry, then asked: “I need to put to you that in his witness statement, Boris Johnson says ‘It was properly discussed, including with Chris and Patrick’, do you agree with that?”
Sir Chris replied: “On this one, neither Patrick nor I can recall it and I think we would have done.”
He continued: “I made fairly firmly to number 10, not to the Prime Minister, the view that it would have been prudent, let’s put it that way, for them to have thought about discussing it (the EOTHO scheme) before it was launched.”
Sir Chris said that it was “perfectly legitimate” for the Treasury and other government departments to come up with different schemes and that “it may well be correct that the prime minister was under the impression we had been consulted” about the scheme even though they had not.
Second lockdown was ‘not necessarily inevitable’, says Chris Whitty
Asked whether he considers that in public health terms, the government had a realistic option not to impose a second lockdown, Sir Chris Whitty said: “By the time it had got to the stage of the second lockdown, given the principle aims of ministers to minimise mortality, I couldn’t see many options.
“Whether other decisions could have been taken earlier to have prevented that, I think is a separate and quite important question. But once we got to that point, the realisation was there wasn’t really much choice.”
Pressed on whether there had been a ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown or earlier tiered restrictions prior to that the second lockdown might not have been either necessary or as long, Sir Chris said: “I think most people would say that is the case.
“I think there are a variety of ways we could potentially have had at least a less onerous lockdown than we did on the second one. The third one, in my view, because it was a new variant, I would say probably we didn’t have many choices.
“But on this one, I thought it was inevitable by the time we got there but wasn’t necessarily inevitable had different decisions been taken.”
Government understood high chance NHS would be overwhelmed without lockdown, says Whitty
Pressed on whether anyone in government said clearly by 23 March 2020 that the NHS would not just buckle, but would break without lockdown, Sir Chris Whitty replied: “I think that ultimately this understanding is what took ministers to the point of realising that – if they wished to minimise mortality – there was no option.
“To understand that, if they did not take this action, it might not be 100 per cent certain that the NHS would get to that point, but that there was a high enough probability that it was simply not something that was an acceptable thing for the government to do if its aim was to minimise mortality.
“So that is very clearly – this risk was very, very heavy in driving – in my view – the decisions that ministers subsequently took.”
UK was already in ‘deep trouble’ on weekend before first lockdow
By the weekend before the first lockdown was implemented, the UK was already in “deep trouble” and could not afford to wait to see if earlier measures would bring the R number for the rate of infection below 1, Sir Chris Whitty has said.
Hugo Keith KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, asked whether any consideration had been given to waiting to see the impact of earlier measures before deciding if this “final draconian step was indeed necessary”.
Sir Chris replied: “It wasn’t just a matter of trying to pull it down just below 1.
“It was really trying to shrink this wave as fast as possible. So I think I don’t recall any serious debate that said at this point ‘let’s wait’.
“I think the debate at this point was the numbers here are looking reasonably stark.”
Decision not to lock down would have been ‘very difficult to justify’, says Whitty
Asked about the idea that the government overreacted in imposing lockdown, Sir Chris Whitty said: “No one is absolutely certain exactly what would have happened under that circumstance, but I think there is a high chance that R would have continued significantly above 1.
“By this stage we were talking about large numbers. So once you start doubling up from large numbers – even if it’s over four, five, six weeks – you’re still going to end up in a very, very difficult place.
“So I think it would have been very difficult to justify – if the aim of ministers was to minimise mortality, which was very clearly their stated aim at this point – to continue where we were. We had to do something to make it as good as we could get that the numbers would definitely start to fall ... and we had seen – in a very different setting, in a different culture etc – in China this could be achieved.”
Fears of Covid deaths was ‘central driver’ in lockdown decision, says Chris Whitty
Fear of vast numbers of deaths from Covid was the “central driver” in public health terms for the final decision to enter lockdown, Sir Chris Whitty has said.
“My view is that was the central driver,” the former chief medical officer told the inquiry. “But it was also the recognition that it was the direct deaths from Covid but also the deaths that would accrue were the NHS to be even more under pressure than it actually was. Which was very substantially.
“That was the other very major thing to prevent by using lockdown and other measures.”
Pressed on whether there was an understanding in goverment over what the differences in fatalities would be between previous sets of restrictions and those imposed on 23 March: “The answer is ‘yes’, but by one important remove.
“And the remove was ‘the key was to get R below 1’. Because until that happens, the pandemic is doubling up every number of days. And it was clear that after the 16th [March], due to people’s remarkable actions, that the doubling up number was going to be extending ... and we had to get a point to where it was halving.”
UK was ‘a lot further along the path’ than officials realised in early March, says Chris Whitty
Asked what degree of inevitability there was that lockdown was needed on the weekend of 15 March 2020, Sir Chris Whitty said there was a realisation that the UK was “a lot further along the path than we thought we were”.
That meant a lot of activity had to be accelerated “in very short order”, he said, adding that the ideal was to get R below 1 with the least disruptive combination of measures.
There was also “a realisation that we were really not going to get on top of this with anything other than quite a large number of measures”, he told the inquiry, adding: “In theory, had the force of transmission been somewhat lower, it might have been possible to get R below 1 reliably – that’s a key word – short of a full mandatory lockdown.
“But once we got to a certain point of force of transmission based on the modelling we had, with all the caveats that go with it, it looked extremely unlikely that we could reliably get to that stage.”
He added: “My view is that the stay at home measures brought in on the 16th by the prime minister were virtually inevitable and had been for some time – it was a matter of when rather than whether – that was a huge intellectual Rubicon that the government crossed at that stage and I was very relieved on 17th when that occurred.
“We hadn’t realised how close to that point we were until very shortly before it.”
