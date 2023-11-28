Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Gove warned that the government was “f***ing up” its Covid response at the beginning of the pandemic and would “regret it for a long time”, bombshell new WhatsApps messages reveal.

The expletive-laden messages, seen by the Covid inquiry, show the former chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster told Dominic Cummings weeks before the first lockdown that the situation was “worse than you think” and “action needs to be taken”.

In a foul-mouthed message, the then Cabinet Office minister said: “I don’t often kick-off. But we are f***ing up as a government and missing golden opportunities.

“I will carry on doing what I can but the whole situation is even worse than you think and action needs to be taken or we’ll regret it for a long time.”

Mr Cummings, who was then Boris Johnson’s top adviser, replied saying the Cabinet Office was a “f***ing joke”, complaining that officials had lied about the existence of a plan to tackle the pandemic.

On yet another explosive day at the official Covid-19 Inquiry:

Mr Gove admitted ministers should have imposed the first national lockdown sooner, and acted quicker to tackle the second wave in autumn

He apologised to victims of Covid and the bereaved “who endured so much loss as a result of the mistakes that were made by the government”

The veteran Tory suggested the pandemic was man-made, prompting a rebuke from inquiry counsel Hugo Keith KC

He defended Boris Johnson from claims he “oscillated” over key decisions, praising the ex-PM’s “gladiatorial” decision-making style

And he became one of just a handful of senior figures to defend Matt Hancock’s record during the pandemic, saying he had a “high opinion” of the former health secretary

Dominic Cummings said “people should be shot” for failings in the early days of the pandemic

The rest of Mr Gove’s sweary exchange with Mr Cummings, the former top No10 adviser revealed he was considering throwing in the towel and taking his family to the countryside.

Weeks before he eventually did leave London to stay in a cottage on his parents’ farm in Durham, Mr Cummings told Mr Gove: “I’m tempted to take my family to the countryside and hold a press conference saying you’re on your own, the Cabinet Office and parliament have f****d us all.”

“People should be shot,” he added.

Mr Gove asked who he envisaged being first in line, before Mr Cummings replied: “Not for phones.”

It came after Mr Gove said ministers should have implemented the first national lockdown sooner and taken stricter measures in the autumn before the second national lockdown.

Listing what he saw to be failures, Mr Gove told the Covid inquiry: “I believe that we were too slow to lock down initially, in March.

“I believe that we should have taken stricter measures before we eventually decided to do so late in October.”

The then Cabinet Office minister also the government’s approach to testing was “not as rigorously thought through as it might have been”. And he said: “I am also concerned that we did not pay enough attention to the impact, particularly on children and vulnerable children. of some of the measures that we took.”

Mr Gove also listed poor targeting of Covid testing and the way PPE was bought among the government’s key failings.