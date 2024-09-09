Live: Covid inquiry begins examination into impact of pandemic on NHS and healthcare

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as the Covid inquiry begins public hearings for its third investigation on Monday 9 September, which focusses on the effects of the pandemic on healthcare systems across the UK.

The first public hearings of module three of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry will see leaders from the Health and Safety Executive and Unison give evidence this week.

This part of the inquiry is looking at the governmental and societal response to Covid-19 by assessing the impact of the pandemic on how NHS services were delivered.

It will include how managers led the pandemic response, the role of primary care and GPs, NHS backlogs, and how the vaccine programme was integrated.

The diagnosis of long Covid and the support offered to those affected will also be examined.

Nicola Brook, solicitor at Broudie Jackson Canter, which represents more than 7,000 families from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK group, said: “This module of the inquiry is one of the most important in understanding the true horrors of the pandemic.

“It will reveal some of the most shocking details, distressing stories and outrageous scandals that took place."

In July, the inquiry’s first report into preparedness for a pandemic found the UK government and the civil service “failed” the public due to “significant flaws”.