Outdated government messaging undermined Covid response, says former No 10 comms chief

Outdated communications skills at the heart of government were exposed by the Covidpandemic to the extent that the famous slides displayed at Downing Street press conferences were often completed only minutes before being broadcast on live TV, Boris Johnson’s former media chief has revealed.

Lee Cain said that failings in the government’s communications strategy at the outset of the crisis resulted in the public receiving mixed messages at a critical time.

And he said that a hub of comms staff set up in the Cabinet Office to oversee official information campaigns as infections soared and the country was plunged into lockdown was a “failure” because of inexperienced staff, unclear lines of responsibility, inconsistent policy and endemic leaks.

In a report for the Institute for Government, the former Downing Street director of communications - brought into No 10 by Boris Johnson after working with him on the Vote Leave campaign - called for the centralisation of official comms operation, a cull of hundreds of Whitehall press officers and a shift away from print newspapers towards TV, video clips and social media.

Cain also called for the revival of proposals for regular televised press conferences from the new TV studio in 9 Downing Street, ditched by Mr Johnson shortly after the comms chief and his ally Dominic Cummings quit last November. He said that the prime minister himself should host the briefings, rather than journalist Allegra Stratton, whose recruitment to be the TV face of the government was behind Mr Cain’s departure last year.

Former Downing Street director of communications Lee Cain (EPA)

But his analysis was challenged by IFG programme director Alex Thomas, who said that structural changes to government comms teams “won’t repair the damage that a lack of honesty and transparency from leaders has done to public trust”.

Successive governments have fallen “a long way from the gold standard of integrity and transparency needed to underpin trust”, and the Johnson administration of which Mr Cain formed part was “particularly guilty”, said Mr Thomas.

He pointed to examples of untrustworthy government messaging including the misleading claims that the prime minister’s Brexit deal would not result in a customs border in the Irish Sea and a £100m advertising campaign devoted to the “fiction” that the UK would leave the EU on 31 October 2019 despite parliament having passed a law to prevent it.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 3 September 2021 South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu (centre) wins the Men's 200 metres T61 Final ahead of second placed Great Britain's Richard Whitehead at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games PA UK news in pictures 2 September 2021 A young common seal on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as hundreds of pregnant grey seals come ashore ready for the start of the pupping season. PA UK news in pictures 1 September 2021 Goldfinches fighting over food in a garden in Strensham, Worcestershire PA UK news in pictures 31 August 2021 Gold Medallist Sarah Storey of Britain celebrates on the podium Reuters UK news in pictures 30 August 2021 Extinction Rebellion protesters hold a a tea party on Tower Bridge in London EPA UK news in pictures 29 August 2021 A police office tussles with a demonstrator on Cromwell Road outside the Natural History Museum during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion in London PA UK news in pictures 28 August 2021 Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade walk to the air terminal after disembarking a Royal Airforce Voyager aircraft at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire POOL/AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 27 August 2021 Fabio Quartararo crashes during a MotoGP practice session at the British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 26 August 2021 An Extinction Rebellion activist holds a placard in a fountain surrounded by police officers, during a protest next to Buckingham Palace in London Reuters UK news in pictures 25 August 2021 Gold Medallist Great Britain’s cyclist, Sarah Storey, celebrates after winning the Women’s C5 3000m Individual Pursuit Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It was her 15th Paralympic gold Reuters UK news in pictures 24 August 2021 A demonstrator dressed as bee during a protest by members of Extinction Rebellion on Whitehall, in central London PA UK news in pictures 23 August 2021 Former interpreters for the British forces in Afghanistan demonstrate outside the Home Office in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 22 August 2021 Police officers form a line in front of the entrance to the Guildhall, London, where protesters have climbed onto a ledge above the entrance during an Extinction Rebellion stage a protest PA UK news in pictures 21 August 2021 People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with people of Afghanistan, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 20 August 2021 People zip wire across the sea from Bournemouth pier towards the beach. PA UK news in pictures 19 August 2021 Supporters of Geronimo the alpaca gather outside Shepherds Close Farm in Wooton Under Edge, Gloucestershire PA UK news in pictures 18 August 2021 Former Afghan interpreters and veterans hold a demonstration outside Downing Street, calling for support and protection for Afghan interpreters and their families PA UK news in pictures 17 August 2021 Military personnel board the RAF Airbus A400M at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where evacuation flights from Afghanistan have been landing Reuters UK news in pictures 16 August 2021 Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes part in a minute's silence at Wolverhampton police station for the victims of the Plymouth mass shooting last week PA UK news in pictures 15 August 2021 2Storm, a ten-metre tall puppet of a mythical goddess of the sea created by Edinburgh-based visual theatre company Vision Mechanics, makes its way alongside the seafront at North Berwick, East Lothian, during a performance at the Fringe By The Sea festival PA UK news in pictures 14 August 2021 A woman and two young girls look at floral tributes in Plymouth where six people, including the offender, died of gunshot wounds in a firearms incident PA UK news in pictures 13 August 2021 Forensic officers in the Keyham area of Plymouth where six people, including the shooter, died of gunshot wounds in a firearms incident on Thursday evening PA UK news in pictures 12 August 2021 Children ride horses in the River Eden in Appleby, Cumbria, during the annual gathering of travellers for the Appleby Horse Fair PA UK news in pictures 11 August 2021 Stella Moris (left) reacts after talking to the media outside the High Court in London, following the first hearing in the Julian Assange extradition appeal, n London, following the first hearing in the Julian Assange extradition appeal. The US government has won the latest round in its High Court bid to appeal against the decision not to extradite Julian Assange on espionage charges PA UK news in pictures 10 August 2021 Students react after they receive their A-Level results at the Ark Academy, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 9 August 2021 The final athletes from Great Britain arrive home including Jason Kenny, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald (front left-right) at Heathrow Airport, London following the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games PA UK news in pictures 8 August 2021 Great Britain's Laura Kenny during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in Japan PA UK news in pictures 7 August 2021 People from the Glasgow Southside community take part in the Govanhill Carnival, an anti-racist celebration of pride, unity and the contributions immigrants have made to the community in Govanhill, at Queen's Park, Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 6 August 2021 Chijindu Ujah of Britain, Zharnel Hughes of Britain, Richard Kilty of Britain and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Britain celebrate winning silver as they pose with Asha Philip of Britain, Imani Lansiquot of Britain, Dina Asher-Smith of Britain and Daryll Neita of Britain after they won bronze in the women's 4 x 100m relay during Olympic Games Day 14 Getty UK news in pictures 5 August 2021 A protester places flowers on a photograph of an executed man during a demonstration organised by supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) to protest against the inauguration of Iran's new president Ebrahim Raisi in central London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 4 August 2021 England's Joe Root looks on as India's KL Rahul doesn't make it to a catch during day one of Cinch First Test match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham PA UK news in pictures 3 August 2021 Great Britain's Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny with their silver medals for the Women's Team Pursuit and Men’s Team Sprint during the Track Cycling at the Izu Velodrome on the eleventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan PA UK news in pictures 2 August 2021 Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington competes during the Women’s BMX Freestyle Final at the Tokyo Olympics PA UK news in pictures 1 August 2021 EPA UK news in pictures 31 July 2021 James Guy, Adam Peaty and Kathleen Dawson celebrate winning the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final at the Tokyo Olympics AP UK news in pictures 30 July 2021 Great Britain's Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrate their Gold and Silver medals respectively for the Cycling BMX Racing at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on the seventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan PA UK news in pictures 29 July 2021 Team GB's Mallory Franklin during the Women’s Canoe Slalom Final on day six of the Tokyo Olympic Games. She went on to win the silver medal Getty UK news in pictures 28 July 2021 Canoers on Llyn Padarn lake in Snowdonia, Gwynedd. It was announced that the north-west Wales slate landscape has been granted UNESCO World Heritage Status PA UK news in pictures 27 July 2021 A view of one of two areas now being used at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent, for boats used by people thought to be migrants. PA UK news in pictures 26 July 2021 A woman is helped by Border Force officers as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel PA UK news in pictures 25 July 2021 Vehicles drive through deep water on a flooded road in Nine Elms, London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 24 July 2021 Utilities workers inspect a 15x20ft sinkhole on Green Lane, Liverpool, which is suspected to have been caused by ruptured water main PA UK news in pictures 23 July 2021 Children interact with Mega Please Draw Freely by artist Ei Arakawa inside the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern in London, part of UNIQLO Tate Play the gallery's new free programme of art-inspired activities for families PA UK news in pictures 22 July 2021 Festivalgoers in the campsite at the Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk PA UK news in pictures 21 July 2021 A man walks past an artwork by Will Blood on the end of a property in Bedminster, Bristol, as the 75 murals project reaches the halfway point and various graffiti pieces are sprayed onto walls and buildings across the city over the Summer PA UK news in pictures 20 July 2021 People during morning prayer during Eid ul-Adha, or Festival of Sacrifice, in Southall Park, Uxbridge, London PA UK news in pictures 19 July 2021 Commuters, some not wearing facemasks, at Westminster Underground station, at 08:38 in London after the final legal Coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England PA UK news in pictures 18 July 2021 A view of spectators by the 2nd green during day four of The Open at The Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent PA UK news in pictures 17 July 2021 Cyclists ride over the Hammersmith Bridge in London. The bridge was closed last year after cracks in it worsened during a heatwave Getty UK news in pictures 16 July 2021 The sun rises behind the Sefton Park Palm House, in Sefton Park, Liverpool PA

“Confidence in government messaging depends on being able to distinguish political spin from factual information,” said Mr Thomas. “Journalists dispute official statements not because press officers lack confidence or status, but because too often information is incomplete, wrong or left uncorrected when errors are exposed. Even the best government communications team cannot obscure poor policy decisions or indecisive leadership.”

The phrase “next slide please” intoned by Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance became a national catchphrase, immortalised on mugs and in internet memes, but Mr Cain’s report revealed that the graphs and visualisations which the government’s scientific advisers relied on to get their message across to the public were often deliver only by the skin of the comms team’s teeth.

“The centre had no data-visualisation capability in the early days of the pandemic,” said Mr Cain.

“Put starkly, there was nobody with the ability to create slides for the daily press conference – and even when a system was designed people struggled with the skills required, and slides were often sent only moments before press conferences were due to begin.

“This is not the fault of the individual press officers. The failures reflect the culture that has been created over the past decade, which has allowed basic modern news skills to become an afterthought.”

At a time when the delivery of precise, accurate and trustworthy information was vital to prevent deaths, the shortcomings of the government’s communications operation became apparent, he said.

“While there is much for the government to be proud of during these periods – such as the success of the ‘Stay Home’ campaign – the strains of the system became clear as the government came under increasing pressure,” said Mr Cain.

“The first Covid campaigns were poor, the ‘hub’ system - a team of comms professionals based in the Cabinet Office to assist in the crisis - was a failure due to inexperienced staff and unclear lines of responsibility, policy development was inconsistent and leaking endemic.

“This resulted in the public receiving mixed messages at a critical time, damaging the government’s Covid response.”

The creation of the Cabinet Office hub was a standard Whitehall procedure in emergencies, but was exposed as a “layer of unnecessary bureaucracy” which largely duplicated the work of No 10’s own press office, he said.

The report described the hub operation as “a purely bureaucratic exercise to provide the perception of ‘grip’ (which) in reality performed poorly due to an opaque remit, weak leadership structure and inexperienced or poorly skilled team”.

But Mr Cain said that communications failures during the pandemic were not the fault of individual professionals, but of the system they were working in.

“Those who worked in No.10 during the height of the pandemic are some of the most dedicated public servants I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside. I remain incredibly grateful for their expertise and support during such a challenging period. The system as it currently operates, however, is failing those individuals.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “These claims are misleading - throughout the pandemic we have set out clear, targeted and effective communications to help the public protect themselves, directly preventing millions of infections and saving thousands of lives.

“The Covid hub is delivering the biggest public information campaign since the Second World War, reaching an estimated 95 per cent of adults on average 17 times per week at the peak, using every means possible including social media, influencers, radio, TV and widespread digital marketing.

“GCS (Goverment Communication Service) is internationally recognised as a world leader in public communications, demonstrated by our work across the globe in over 25 countries.”