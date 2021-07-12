Nightclub revellers likely to need Covid status certification for entry

Nightclub revellers could be forced to prove their Covid vaccine status to get past bouncers and onto the dance floor when they reopen their doors in England from 19 July, it has been revealed.
Clubs are among the final businesses to be given clearance to restart operations as part of the fourth and final step in Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.
Guests will not be required by law to wear face-masks or socially distance from the so-called “Freedom Day” next Monday, and there will be no legal requirement for venues to operate a Covid passport scheme.
But operators are being strongly advised to implement certification checks on guests, both for the safety of their customers and the good of their businesses.
The industry welcomed the decision not to mandate Covid passports. Michael Kill, the chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “Much of the night-time economy relies on spontaneous consumers, and by permitting businesses to opt out, the government have allowed for this trade to continue.”
Guidance will be published in the coming days, and government is promising to work with the industry over the next few weeks to assist in its implementation. But there are no plans for additional financial support to help businesses cope with the burden of checks.
All mass attendance venues where guests mix indoors without social distancing with people from outside their normal circles will be classed as “high-risk settings” and encouraged and supported to introduce certification schemes similar to those used during pilots at clubs and concerts earlier this spring.
Revellers will be able to gain access by showing evidence of double-vaccination on the NHS smartphone app, an official email or text showing that they have reported a negative lateral flow test to the NHS in the past two days or a PCR test showing that they have contracted and recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months.
Asked whether the system would enable club-goers to dodge checks by falsely reporting negative results from fast-turnaround tests, a Downing Street spokesperson said that there was little evidence of this happening in earlier pilots.
“It’s possible for people to be less than scrupulous on this,” said the spokesperson. “But the purpose of certification is to put processes in place to prompt responsible behaviour. In the pilot, we saw how effective this approach was.”
Mr Kill said: “The decision to go ahead with reopening on 19 July is the correct one. After 16 months of crippling restrictions, businesses in the night time economy are ready to play our part in the safe reopening of society. Today should mark the beginning of nightlife’s long journey to rebuild itself.
“There are some important hurdles ahead for our sector, including self-isolation rules which have the potential to throw the recovery off course, but for those businesses that have made it this far in the pandemic, I feel confident that the sense of community and togetherness the sector has shown to this point will help us overcome these challenges.
”We look forward to the government providing more guidance for business owners - this should be practical and easy to navigate.
“But from today’s statement we can say that the government are right not to mandate the use of Covid status certification systems. Much of the night time economy relies on spontaneous consumers, and by permitting businesses to opt out, the government have allowed for this trade to continue.
“Representing a sector that has shown such resilience in the face of adversity has been humbling for me personally – and I think now we can say, with more confidence than at any point previously during the pandemic, that better days lie ahead.”
