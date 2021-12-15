Covid conference sparks jokes online over ‘get boosted nOw’ poster

‘Could they have tried to make it look less like a Hula Hoops advert?’ asks one person on Twitter

Tom Batchelor
Wednesday 15 December 2021 21:16
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. The oversized O caused confusion </p>

Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. The oversized O caused confusion

(PA)

Boris Johnson’s Downing Street briefing on the deteriorating Covid situation spawned jokes and internet memes after the branding of the government’s new “Get boosted now” slogan drew comparisons ranging from Hula Hoops to Sonic the Hedgehog.

The prime minister fronted a press conference on Wednesday flanked by England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and Dr Nikki Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England, in which the trio urged the public to take up the offer of coronavirus jabs.

Mr Johnson said the government was "throwing everything" at the rollout, “so please get boosted now”.

Across each lectern were the same three words, “Get boosted now”, with an oversized “o” in “now” used without explanation.

The branding left more than one Twitter user contemplating a Hula Hoops crisps connection.

Recommended

The Wellcome Trust’s Dr Lindsay Broadbent wrote: “The Get Boosted Now campaign is obviously important… but could they have tried to make it look less like a Hula Hoops advert?”

BBC reporter Luxmy Gopal concurred: “'Get boosted nOw' - the new slogan font is making me crave hula hoops for some reason.”

Others pondered whether the jumbo golden circle had been inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog’s power rings…

…or had even been inspired by the nineties and noughties youth drama series Byker Grove:

Recommended

The Independent would hazard a guess that the “o” stands for omicron, since the UK recorded a record number of Covid cases on Wednesday driven by the new variant. The Downing Street press office was not immediately able to give a definitive answer.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in