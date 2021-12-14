‘Significant increase’ in omicron hospitalisations expected, warns Chris Whitty

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty has warned Boris Johnson to expect a “significant increase” in hospitalisations from the omicron variant of Covid-19 in the UK.

The warning came on Tuesday morning at cabinet, where the prime minister told colleagues that the UK can expect a “huge spike” of Covid cases as omicron becomes the dominant variant in the UK.

The highly contagious variant, first detected in South Africa, is thought to have become the dominant strain in hotspot London today and will “inevitably” soon overtake delta elsewhere in the country, said Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson.

Prof Whitty told cabinet that it was “too early to say” whether cases of the new strain were beginning to level off in South Africa after rising vertiginously in recent weeks. And he said there was “no reliable evidence” that the omicron wave has peaked in South Africa yet.

The regular weekly meeting of Mr Johnson’s most senior ministers was held virtually for the first time in several months, in recognition of the rapid increase in omicron infections - believed to have reached 200,000 a day in the UK - and the government’s new guidance to work from home if possible.