Booster jab may be needed for Covid vaccine pass in future, Javid hints

People who do not take up their Covid booster jab could face new restrictions in the future, the health secretary has suggested.

Sajid Javid hinted the government was considering adopting a crackdown similar to that in France – which will require a third dose in order to be classed as “fully vaccinated” on the country’s health pass.

The pass is required for entry to bars, cafés, restaurants, leisure centres, tourist sites and long-distance trains, by providing either proof of vaccination or of a recent negative Covid test.

Asked if making a third jab part of a Covid pass is “something that you might look at”, Mr Javid replied: “We’re not looking at that yet.

“I think, in due course, we will have to look at what constitutes vaccination, but at this point the most important thing is that anyone that’s eligible gets out there and gets their booster.”

Pressed on whether the curb could be introduced “potentially in the future”, the health secretary told Sky News: “I can’t rule that out.

“We know now that the vaccines do wane and it’s important that, where it’s necessary, that those people get a top up. I think it’s something that we have to keep under review.”

Covid passes have been introduced in Wales – and are now being extended to cinemas and theatres – while Scotland requires proof of double vaccination for crowded venues.

A similar plan was shelved in England, but is part of the government’s ‘plan B’ should Covid hospitalisations and deaths rise sharply over the winter.