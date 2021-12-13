Covid pass rules to be tightened to require two jabs and a booster

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 13 December 2021 16:50
Comments
(Independent)

England’s Covid pass system is to be tightened from the start of next year to require evidence of two coronavirus vaccines and a booster as a means of gaining access to crowded venues like nightclubs, health secretary Sajid Javid has said.

Entry to mass-audience events currently requires evidence of two jabs or a recent negative test for Covid-19.

But Mr Javid told the House of Commons that the pass, carried on the NHS smartphone app, will also require a booster “once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their booster”.

As the government has promised that all those aged 18 or over should have a chance to get their booster jab by New Year’s Eve, the new restriction can be expected to be in place early in 2022.

People will still be able to avoid the requirement to show a Covid pass by giving evidence of a recent test, in the form of an email or text message from the NHS confirming that they have reported a negative result.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in