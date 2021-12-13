Covid pass rules to be tightened to require two jabs and a booster
England’s Covid pass system is to be tightened from the start of next year to require evidence of two coronavirus vaccines and a booster as a means of gaining access to crowded venues like nightclubs, health secretary Sajid Javid has said.
Entry to mass-audience events currently requires evidence of two jabs or a recent negative test for Covid-19.
But Mr Javid told the House of Commons that the pass, carried on the NHS smartphone app, will also require a booster “once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their booster”.
As the government has promised that all those aged 18 or over should have a chance to get their booster jab by New Year’s Eve, the new restriction can be expected to be in place early in 2022.
People will still be able to avoid the requirement to show a Covid pass by giving evidence of a recent test, in the form of an email or text message from the NHS confirming that they have reported a negative result.
