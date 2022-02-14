Free Covid lab tests poised to end for most people under new cost-cutting plans

Free lab tests for most people with Covid symptoms are poised to end in England from as early as next month, under new government cost-cutting plans.

Boris Johnson will announce on Monday whether charges will be introduced for PCR tests – as well as for rapid tests – except for extremely vulnerable patients and those in hospitals and care homes.

The move will be a centrepiece of a ‘Living Safely With Covid’ plan, with Whitehall discussion thought to centre on whether to scrap most free PCR tests from March, or a little later.

Asked if only the most vulnerable would escape charges in future, a government source told The Independent: “Potentially, PCR testing is very expensive.”

The government’s winter plan, last September, announced the intention to scrap free lateral flow tests at some point – but free PCR tests are now also in the government’s sights.

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, is believed to be pushing for ending most free testing as soon as possible, to save billions of pounds – but the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been urging caution, it is thought.

In the rest of Europe, PCR tests can cost more than £30 each, while some in the US are double that price.

Asked about the plans, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “We haven’t made any final decisions on the future of testing.

“We have said that free testing will come to an end at the right moment. Those decisions need to be made this week, both in terms of exactly when that time is and what is retained.”

The spokesman argued that, even if free testing disappears, “we will retain the ability to monitor coronavirus as we do with other viruses”.

Mr Johnson provoked surprise last Wednesday, when he suddenly announced a plan to end all Covid restrictions one month early – from Thursday next week.

Mandatory isolation for people who test positive for Covid will end, although guidance for them to stay away from work and crowded places is likely to stay in place.

Walk-in testing centres are likely to close, as the system moves to a home delivery service only, under changes that could be made in late March – the second anniversary of the pandemic striking.

