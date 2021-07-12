The peak of the third wave of Covid infection across England is expected around mid-August and could lead to 1,000 to 2,000 hospital admissions per day, government scientists believe.

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, warned the health service would experience pressure from the expected rise in serious illnesses once the final restrictions are lifted in England on 19 July.

“What we would hope, if we all go very carefully over the next period, is that the next peak will be significantly lower than the peak we saw in January, which put huge pressure on the NHS,” he said at the latest Downing Street briefing.

Prof Whitty added: “But to think we won’t not going to have any pressure on the NHS is not fully realistic.”

Boris Johnson confirmed that England’s final Covid curbs would end on 19 July, but warned that life cannot go back entirely to normal. “This pandemic is not over,” he said at the Monday press conference.

From so-called “Freedom day” next Monday there will be no legal obligation to wear face-coverings or socially distance.

But Mr Johnson said that the government “expects and recommends” people wear masks in crowded and enclosed spaces, such as on public transport.

Prof Whitty said that going slowly through the next step was “essential” to reduce the impact of the “exit wave” ahead this summer.

He said the were was “extremely wide agreement that whenever we go through the next step, there is going to be what’s called an exit wave – there will be a wave associated with that”.

Prof Whitty added: “The slower we take it, the fewer people will have Covid, the smaller the peak will be, and the smaller the number of people who go into hospital and die.

“So, going very slowly through this step is really essential … We should go slowly and steadily and cautiously, as the prime minister has laid out.”

The top adviser said there was wide agreement between the scientific community that the recent four-week delay to the final stage of the road map was important to reduce the number of people admitted to hospital and deaths.