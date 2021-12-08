Boris Johnson and senior ministers are today expected to agree the introduction of tighter “plan B” restrictions at a meeting called in response to the surge in infections with the Omicron variant of Covid.

Plan B involves new guidance to work from home if possible, as well as the introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues such as nightclubs, and is intended for introduction if the NHS is in danger of being overwhelmed.

Senior Whitehall sources said that a meeting of the government’s Covid-O committee has been called to discuss whether to step up restrictions, with a press conference expected later in the day to announce changes.

Downing Street sources said “no decisions have been made” on plan B ahead of the meeting, suggesting that the possibility remains that Mr Johnson will hold back from imposing new curbs.

News of the meeting was greeted by scepticism by Westminster insiders who suspected that the timing may have been calculated to distract attention from damaging headlines over an alleged Christmas party at 10 Downing Street last year.

A member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) today said that a UK-wide lockdown to deal with the threat of omicron cannot be ruled out.

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, whose data was instrumental to the UK going into lockdown in March 2020, said the variant is concerning but it is still unknown what its impact will be on severe disease.