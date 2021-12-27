No more Covid restrictions before New Year, says Sajid Javid

Boris Johnson’s government has announced that there will be no further Covid restrictions introduced in England before New Year to tackle the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that the prime minister had decided not to bring in fresh curbs this week, but said ministers would look again in January at whether measures were needed.

“There will be no further measures before the new year,” Mr Javid told reporters on Monday. “We won’t be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations.”

Conservative MPs welcomed the news that there would be no recall of parliament to push through further legal restrictions this week.

Tory lockdown sceptic Andrew Bridgen said: “The reason we’re not having any further restrictions is because the data just doesn’t support it … What’s happened in Wales and Scotland is an overreaction.”