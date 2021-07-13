Covid restrictions are to ease in Scotland from the start of next week, as first minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed lockdown measures will be eased – but with some changes to original plans.

The SNP leader said the requirement to wear face coverings in public places will remain in Scotland, despite Boris Johnson’s decision to end a legal requirement to do so in England on 19 July.

She said face coverings would remain mandatory in Scotland on public transport, shops and other enclosed spaces “in all likelihood for some time to come”.

Ms Sturgeon said leaders should be prepared to “take the flak” from people who disagree with restrictions if they believe they are for the best – in a veiled attack on Mr Johnson’s approach to mask wearing.

“We shouldn’t lift important restrictions to make our lives easier and then expect the public to take responsibility for doing the right thing anyway,” the first minister said.

“It is my view that if government believes measures like this matter – and we do – we should say so, do what is necessary to ensure compliance, and take any resulting flak from those who disagree.”

Ms Sturgeon briefed a virtual setting of the Scottish parliament, recalled from its summer recess, that the country would move to Level 0 of lockdown measures – but with some “modifications”.

Under the Level 0 rules coming into force for all of Scotland on 19 July, social distancing will be reduced to one metre inside public places. Indoor gathering restrictions in homes will be lifted to allow up to eight people from up to three households to meet.

Ten people from four households can meet in a public indoor space – such as a pub or restaurant – and up to 15 people from up to 15 households can meet outdoors.

But some planned changes will not go ahead. Ms Sturgeon said “for the next three weeks at least, there will be a requirement for one-metre distancing between different groups of 15” outdoors – despite plans to scrap the restriction entirely.

The 11pm closure time for pubs operating indoors will be changed to midnight – a change from plans to scrap the limit entirely. And the planned “gradual return to the office” will be postponed until 9 August.

Unlike England, there are also no plans for the return of nightclubs and adult entertainment in Scotland.

Ahead of the announcement, Edinburgh University professor of public health Linda Bauld stressed a cautious approach was needed. “What the Scottish government will want to avoid is what is happening in Europe now,” she told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland.

“The Netherlands has seen an over 700 per cent increase in cases. They’ve had to close nightclubs again, put restrictions on bars and restaurants, they’ve had to cancel mass events.”