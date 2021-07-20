Supermarket staff could be exempt from self-isolation after being ‘pinged’, says Downing Street

Around 1 million already off work after being identified as contacts of Covid-positive individuals

Tuesday 20 July 2021
Coronavirus in numbers

Supermarket workers could be given an exemption from self-isolating after being notified by the Covid app, Downing Street has said.

Essential retail staff are among a list of fully-vaccinated key workers who could be told they can ignore the smartphone “ping” telling them to stay home, alongside healthcare staff, utility workers, border officials, transport workers and nuclear power plant employees.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said the government is not expecting to produce a list detailing precisely which categories of worker will benefit from the exemption - designed to prevent vital parts of the economy grinding to a halt as coronvirus infections soar.

Instead, employees will be expected to contact government departments to seek exemptions for certain types of staff.

Increasing numbers of businesses are struggling with absences as over a million Britons are currently self-isolating due to suspected contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Frontline NHS staff are already in line to be given a special exemption should they be “pinged” by the app.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s not a blanket exemption and my understanding is we’re not going to be producing a list covering individual sectors, these business-critical areas will be able to apply for exemptions to their host departments.

“There won’t be a list covering individual sectors… it’s important that anyone who feels they’re in a critical industry or wants to raise potential issues because of isolation are able to contact departments and get advice and where necessary get exemptions.”

Asked specifically about supermarket workers, he said: “We’re not seeking to draw lines specifically around who or who is not exempt. What’s important is to make sure critical services are able to function and get that balance right between requiring people to isolate… but also making sure critical services can function.”

