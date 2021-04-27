Face masks will no longer be compulsory from later this month, Cabinet minister says

People will no longer be told to wear face masks from later this month, a Cabinet minister says, with England on course to lift almost all Covid restrictions.

Robert Jenrick gave an upbeat message on the “very promising” data – ahead of the planned completion of the roadmap out of lockdown on 19 July.

The new phase would see “we as private citizens make these judgements rather than the government telling you what to do”, the local government secretary said.

And he confirmed mask-wearing would be voluntary, saying: “The state won’t be telling you what to do, but you will want to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgement.

“So different people will come to different conclusions on things like masks for example.”

On Saturday, the British Medical Association pleaded with the government not to scrap all face covering rules, with Covid cases rising sharply and a third wave underway.

But Mr Jenrick the successful vaccination programme meant England could “move to a much more permissive regime” on 19 July, although no final decisions have been taken.

“We are now reaching a different phase in the virus. We are not going to put the Covid-19 virus behind us forever, we’re going to have to learn to live with it,” he said.

“The fact that we’ve got to the point where 83 per cent of adults in this country have had at least one jab, we should be able to think about how we can return to normality as much as possible.

“The data that we are seeing, and that the prime minister is reviewing at the moment ahead of his decision point on the roadmap, looks very positive.

“It does seem as if we can now move forward and move to a much more permissive regime where we move away from any of those restrictions that have been so difficult for us, and learn to live with the virus.”