Mandatory vaccine passports set to be shelved from 19 July

The government is expected to shelve plans for mandatory domestic vaccine passports when lockdown restrictions are lifted next month.

Ministers had been considering requiring proof of vaccination, immunity, or testing for big events like music festivals and sports matches.

But the Daily Mail newspaper reports that ministers have dropped the idea of making the proposals mandatory.

Suggestions that such documents could be required for hospitality venues like pubs and restaurants have already been ruled out by Boris Johnson following a backlash from business who said the idea was unworkable.

Organisers of events will still be allowed to run their own schemes to check whether people attending are not at risk of infecting other people.

Vaccine passports for international travel are a separate affair and how they might work is currently being examined by a government commission led by Michal Gove.

On 19 July ministers are expected to lift the last legal Covid-19 restrictions, following a month-long delay due to rising case numbers of the Delta variant.

They argued that the delay would give the NHS more time to vaccine a larger proportion of the population without case numbers spreading out of control.

The Sun newspaper reports that when restrictions are lifted the government will also remove some self-isolation requirements for people who have had both vaccinations.

Currently, people who come into contact with someone who has Covid-19 have to self-isolate for as long as 10 days – but this requirement is expected to end.

Instead, people who are fully vaccinated who are traced as a contact will instead have to take 20-minute lateral flow tests every day for 10 days. Anyone who tests negative would be allowed to leave the house.

That approach has been piloted by some health authorities since April, and has been judged by the government to be a success.

The Department for Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.