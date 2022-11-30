Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain’s former coronavirus vaccines tsar has accused the government of “dismantling” the systems she put in place to defend the country against future pandemics.

Dame Kate Bingham warned that the UK has “lost its leadership” on vaccine research and development, manufacturing and procurement. and is now trailing behind the European Union in preparedness.

And she warned that the government’s plan to join the Pacific-area CPTPP trade bloc could be “catastrophic” for UK vaccine production because it would involve signing up to a different intellectual property regime from the EU.

In her role as head of the Vaccines Task Force, Dame Kate Bingham was credited with ensuring that Britain was the first country in the world to start inoculating its citizens against Covid-19 in December 2020.

But she today told the House of Commons health and science committees: “What’s gone wrong is there’s been no expert or leader put in place to co-ordinate the activities.

“Everything from vaccine innovation scale-up to landscaping - figuring out where the new variants may come from, the new potential pandemic viruses - people that understand manufacturing, scaling up clinical development, regulation.

“All of that has gone. Maybe there’s someone secret out there that is doing that, but not as far as I can see.

“We’ve got the capability in the country but it can’t be done in a vacuum. We need to have an expert leader to birng that together to try to get us back to a better position.”

She told the panel of MPs: “We need to improve the quality of the vaccines - the durability, the ability to stop transmission, lots of things need to be improved.

“That’s not going to happen in a vacuum, and that’s where we need to bring together the capabilities that we have got, working in partnership as we did effectively in 2020, to actually make sure we stay ahead of the game and are not constantly looking in the rearview mirror.”

Bingham said she was worried about a decision – later reversed - to shut down a registry of volunteers for clinical trials, as well as the appointment of a Covid Vaccine Unit director who did not have a background in pandemic preparedness.

And she raised concern over the decision of US drugs company Catalent to suspend construction of a government-backed Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre near Oxford.

Asked why she thought the UK was falling behind, Dame Kate said: “To begin with, I thought it was a lack of experience from officials, since we don’t have a lot of people within Whitehall that understand vaccines, relationships with industry and all of that.

“But actually, I’m now beginning to think this is actually deliberate government policy, not to invest or not to support the sector. Because I cannot explain why we haven’t appointed somebody that can actually bring all of this together.

“We’ve got capability and yet, systematically, things are being dismantled that we put in place.”

Raising alarm bells over the CPTPP trade deal, Dame Kate told the hearing: “Anything that puts us in contravention of the European patent convention would be catastrophic.

“Our companies depend on being able to protect their products and intellectual property using patents. If we are forced out of the European patent convention that will basically cost our companies significant cost and hassle because we will have to duplicate all that work.

“The reality is that our companies will just relocate, They won’t be based in the UK, they will be based in areas where they can actgually secure patent costs and patent rights at lower cost.

“This is a potential own goal. We need to make sure that there is an opt-out on intellectual property clauses in this trade agreement otherwise we risk really harming the biotech sector.”

Speaking to German newspaper Die Welt, ahead of today’s hearing, Bingham highlighted the European Commission’s creation of a Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) with a €6bn (£5,2bn) budget for the period 2022-2027 and a 10-year global strategy

“Europe is now thinking about pandemic preparedness in a systematic, professional, effective way,” said Dame Katie.

“Brussels put in place a comprehensive process to explore vaccines of all modalities with a budget for advanced purchase agreements, capacity reservations etc.

“They continue to engage constructively with vaccine companies. And the UK has gone the opposite direction.”

She accused the government of going “back to business as usual” after the mammoth effort of vaccinating the population against Covid-19.

“The EU through HERA is much further ahead in their pandemic preparedness plans,” said Dame Kate.

“Meanwhile, the UK seems to have lost its leadership approach in the vaccine R&D, manufacturing, and procurement. In 2020 we were clearly world-leading. But the UK went back to business as usual.“

Dame Kate said that a clear government lead was needed to ensure the delivery of the vaccines which will be needed in the event of future pandemics.

“The government is ultimately going to be the customer of these products,” she told Die Welt. “It needs to say, ‘This is what we want’.

“If you have no government intervention, then pharma companies and vaccine companies will just focus on where they can make the biggest margins.”

Peter Liese, a German member of the European Parliament’s Public Health Committee, told the newspaper: “A pandemic can hit again any time. We need to better prepare for this.

“Which is easier for a European Union with 27 members, as they can join capacities. Alone by herself, this is a financial challenge for the United Kingdom.

“Therefore, the British government runs a big risk neglecting pandemic preparedness. Brexit could cost bitterly yet another time.”