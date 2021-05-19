UK launches world-first trial of ‘booster’ Covid vaccines with results due in September

The UK is launching the first trial anywhere in the world of “booster” vaccines for Covid-19, with nearly 3,000 volunteers taking part.

The results from third doses of seven possible vaccine candidates are expected in September – when a large-scale booster programme is pencilled in to start.

“The data from this world-first clinical trial will help shape the plans for our booster programme later this year,” said Matt Hancock, the health secretary.

“I urge everyone who has had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and is eligible, to sign up for this study and play a part in protecting the most vulnerable people in this country and around the world for months and years to come.”

Backed by £19.3m of government funding, the trial “will be the first in the world to provide vital data on the impact of a third dose on patients’ immune responses”, health chiefs said.

The announcement comes after Mr Hancock revealed that almost 3,000 cases of the Indian coronavirus “variant of concern” have been identified – an increase of 600 since Monday.

Surge testing and extra vaccine supplies are being deployed to hotspot areas to control the spread of the highly-transmissible strain, MPs were told.

“The race between the virus and the vaccine has got a whole lot closer,” the health secretary said – revealing that 2,967 cases of the B1617.2 variant had been identified, up from 2,323.

Bolton, Blackburn with Darwen and Bedford have been the main areas where worrying numbers of cases had been identified.