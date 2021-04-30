Covid vaccine now bookable for 40 and over in England, NHS says

All over-40s in England are now being invited by the NHS to book their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, as the rollout eligibility is expanded further.

In the latest change to the booking system— earlier this week inviting over 42s to book an appointment — the NHS website now states people over the age of 40, including those who turn 40 before 1 July, can now use the service.

The health service said that text messages would also sent out from Friday to 40 and 41-years old asking them to arrange their vaccination appointments.

The expansion of the rollout comes as the latest government figures show that 34 million people have now received a first dose of a vaccine, with over 14 million now having had both jabs.

According to the i newspaper, people in their 30s could be invited to book appointments for a Covid-19 vaccine in the next fortnight, with the number of first doses being administered expected to escalate.

Speaking earlier this week, the outgoing chief executive of the NHS Sir Simon Stevens said: “With nine-tenths of people aged 45 and over having being jabbed, nearly three-quarters of a million new appointments were made in just two days as our booking service opened to people aged 42 to 44”.

Among the recipients of the expanded rollout in England, the health secretary Matt Hancock received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning — administered by the deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam.

Mr Hancock received his vaccine at the Science Museum in London, where a team is documenting the pandemic response and preserving items such as the first Covid-19 vaccine vial to be used in Britain in 2020.

In a statement, the cabinet minister said over 47 million doses have now been administered across the country, adding: “The rollout continues at pace and we are on track to reach our target of offering all adults a first dose of the vaccine by the end of July.

“I was very excited when my call came, and I’d urge everyone to take up the offer when it comes, and become part of history in the UK’s biggest ever vaccination programme.”