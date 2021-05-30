Government ‘absolutely thinking about’ compulsory Covid vaccines for NHS staff

Coronavirus jabs could become compulsory for NHS staff, the vaccines minister has confirmed.

Nadhim Zahawi said there was already a precedent that meant surgeons had to be inoculated against certain diseases.

Asked if Covid jabs could become compulsory for health service workers, he told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News: “We have recently consulted on social care frontline staff in terms of duty of care to those who are most vulnerable…. I think it is only right that we look at the healthcare system as well… (it) would be incumbent on any responsible government.”

He added it was “something we are absolutely thinking about”.

But the idea was criticised by Labour.

Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow leader of the Commons, likened the move to “threatening” staff.

Mr Zahawi also pointed to the fact that surgeons are vaccinated against hepatitis B.