Boris Johnson’s top scientific and medical advisers have warned that Covid can be expected to return in more virulent and dangerous forms, as the prime minister announced the end of the final coronavirus restrictions in England.

Just hours after Mr Johnson declared his “pride” at England leading the world in throwing off restrictions, professors Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance told a Downing Street press conference that the Covid-19 pandemic was “not over” and urged people testing positive to continue to isolate.

The British Medical Association denounced the prime minister’s plan for “living with Covid” as “premature”, amid warnings from health charities that it exposes more than half a million people with conditions affecting their immune systems to increased risk.

And the PM was accused in the House of Commons of putting his own political survival ahead of public health, as lockdown-sceptic Conservative backbenchers applauded his announcement that the legal requirement to isolate – along with the £500 payment to support it – will be ditched from Thursday and universal free testing from 1 April.

There were warnings that testing will be “cut to the bone” after health secretary Sajid Javid failed in an eleventh-hour bid to extract £1.8bn from the Treasury to keep routine asymptomatic tests for health and care workers.

Last-minute wrangling between Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak threw the PM’s announcement into chaos, as a cabinet meeting to rubber stamp the plan was delayed and ministers arriving at No 10 were turned away and told to tune into a video conference call later.

Mr Sunak – with the PM’s backing – successfully insisted that the future bills of testing and monitoring must be covered from the £9.6bn provided for Covid in last year’s spending review, and that Mr Javid must not dip into funds set aside for the massive NHS backlog.

While asymptomatic patients will continue to receive tests in care homes, NHS and care sector staff will only be tested if they show symptoms or in the case of an outbreak of concern.

Labour blasted the plan as “half-baked”, as it emerged that essential details – including precisely which vulnerable groups will continue to be entitled to free tests – were missing.

Downing Street could not put a price on the cost of tests, saying it was for market forces to determine. With estimates of around £15-£30 for a box of seven lateral flow kits, Mr Johnson said only that he hoped the cost would be “minimal”.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 21 February 2022 Shoes on display at the ROKER AW22 presentation at London Fashion Week, in London EPA UK news in pictures 20 February 2022 The waters of the River Severn in edge towards homes in Ironbridge, Shropshire, as more wet and windy weather is set to sweep the UK. Storm Franklin is set to strike the UK just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power PA UK news in pictures 19 February 2022 Damaged caused to home of Dominic Good, in Stondon Massey, near Brentwood, Essex, after a 400-year-old oak tree in his garden was uprooted by Storm Eunice. PA UK news in pictures 17 February 2021 Activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) protest against the use of feathers in clothing, ahead of London Fashion Week Reuters UK news in pictures 16 February 2022 Waves crashing on the seafront at Blackpool before Storm Dudley hits the north of England PA UK news in pictures 15 February 2022 Hailey Duff, left, Vicky Wright, centre and Jennifer Dodds in action for Great Britsin during their women’s curling round robin match against Japan at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Team GB sealed a 10-4 victory Reuters UK news in pictures 14 February 2022 Members of the Household Cavalry walk past Wellington Arch and a large inflatable heart, on Valentine's Day in London Reuters UK news in pictures 13 February 2022 People in costume attend the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 12 February 2022 People in Parliament Square, London, take part in the People's Assembly nationwide protest about cost of living crisis PA UK news in pictures 11 February 2022 Romney sheep graze the grass around the dormant vines at Nyetimber's Manor Vineyard at West Chiltington in West Sussex. The herd from a local farm form part of Nyetimber's sustainability program and are utilised for vineyard maintenance, keeping the grass low, reducing the risk of frost, maintaining grass leys on the estate and saving the cost of fuel for mowing PA UK news in pictures 10 February 2022 Alice Wyllie looks at projections featuring details of some of the illustration plates during the press view for Audubon's Birds of America exhibition at the National Museum Of Scotland, Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 9 February 2022 New arrival Upendi and mother Cheka in the bonobo enclosure at Twycross Zoo, Leicestershire PA UK news in pictures 8 February 2022 Workers move a crate containing Season's Greetings by street artist Banksy from a retail unit at Ty'r Orsaf, Port Talbot, prior to its journey to a temporary storage unit at an undisclosed location PA UK news in pictures 7 February 2022 Dog walkers enjoy the early morning sunrise at Tynemouth Beach in North Tyneside, on the north east coast of England PA UK news in pictures 6 February 2022 A Leicester City invades the pitch as Nottingham Forest celebrate scoring their side’s third goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the City Ground, Nottingham PA UK news in pictures 5 February 2022 Stadium staff remove a flare from the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park PA UK news in pictures 4 February 2022 "The Nuba Survival" is a five-metre-tall statue of two skeletons locked in an embrace in Checkendon, Oxfordshire. The statue was created by local artist John Buckley PA UK news in pictures 3 February 2022 Kew horticulturists attending to the ‘Rising sun’ display at the Kew Orchid Festival: Costa Rica, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London PA UK news in pictures 2 February 2022 Protesters campaign against corruption in London EPA UK news in pictures 1 February 2022 Lorries queue for the Port of Dover in Kent, as the Dover TAP is enforced due to the high volume of lorries waiting to cross the Channel PA UK news in pictures 31 January 2022 Nelson Beaumont-Laurencia applies finishing touches to a sculpture of a tiger, commissioned by Manchester Business Improvement District to celebrate the Chinese New Year, is unveiled in St Ann’s Square PA UK news in pictures 30 January 2022 A house on Overhill terrace in Gateshead, lost its roof on 29 January after strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK PA UK news in pictures 29 January 2022 A newly painted bicycle sign is seen on the middle of the road at Westminster Bridge, as the new Highway Code rules start today together with giving pedestrians priority at junctions Reuters UK news in pictures 28 January 2022 School children take part in a rally in support of British Sign Language becoming a recognised language in the UK, outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, as the British Sign Language Private Members’ Bill, introduced by Rosie Cooper MP, reaches its second reading in the House PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2022 A rare six-week-old southern white rhino calf called Zawadi, explores her paddock for the first time at Africa Alive! in Lowestoft PA UK news in pictures 26 January 2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs with his dog Dilyn, in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 25 January 2022 A member of staff looks at Francis Bacon’s work ‘Second Version of Triptych 1944’ on display in the Francis Bacon: Man and Beast exhibition at the the Royal Academy of Arts in London PA UK news in pictures 24 January 2022 Rowers (front to back) Charlotte Irving, Kat Cordiner and Abby Johnston, on their way to shatter the world record for rowing across the Atlantic PA UK news in pictures 23 January 2022 A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as the pupping season draws to a close at one of the UK’s most important sites for the mammals PA UK news in pictures 22 January 2022 Participants prepare to take part in the Crisis icebreaker cold water challenge at Tooting Bec Lido in London EPA UK news in pictures 21 January 2022 Willesborough Windmill, a white smock mill built in 1869 is bathed in the morning sunshine as the moon sets behind in Ashford, Kent PA UK news in pictures 20 January 2022 A jet skier jumps the waves off the coast at Blyth in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 19 January 2022 Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, participate in a therapy session with individuals who have experienced the care system, during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 18 January 2022 Surfers enter the sea as the sun rises over Tynemouth on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 17 January 2022 Bonhams’ Danny McIlwraith holds a Nigerian polycrome carved wood mask during a photocall for the sale of the Jim Lennon Collection at Bonhams in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2022 The moon rises above the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2022 Demonstrators outside Downing Street during a ‘Kill The Bill’ protest against The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London PA UK news in pictures 14 January 2022 Ecologist Emma Smart (left) and retired GP Dr Diana Warner outside HMP Bronzefield, in Surrey, following their release from the prison where Emma undertook a 26-day hunger strike during her incarceration. Ms Smart was sentenced in November, along with other members of Insulate Britain, to serve four months for breaking a High Court injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 motorway during the morning rush hour on 8 October last year PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2022 A TV presenter holds a copy of a newspaper outside 10 Downing Streetafter the Prime Minister apologised for attending a gathering of colleagues in the Number Ten garden in May 2020, while the UK was in strict lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic Getty UK news in pictures 12 January 2022 Fitness guru Derrick Evans after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 11 January 2022 A couple walk underneath an umbrella during wet weather on Westminster Bridge in central London PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2022 A jogger passes the Covid Memorial Wall in London AP UK news in pictures 9 January 2021 The sun rises over horses at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 8 January 2022 Riders compete during the Veterans Men's race at the UK Cyclo-Cross National Championships 2022 in Ardingly, south of London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 January 2022 A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2022 People walk through frost and mist alongside a frozen lake during sunrise in Bushy Park, London REUTERS UK news in pictures 5 January 2022 A skier jumps on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2022 Freshly-fallen snow covers houses in Corbridge, near Hexham in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 3 January 2022 Dean Morrison, 13, receives his Covid-19 vaccine from student nurse Anthony McLaughlin during a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque PA UK news in pictures 2 January 2022 Konastantinos Tsimikas of Liverpool with Chelsea’s Mason Mount during the Premier League match at Stamfrod Bridge Liverpool FC/Getty

And unions responded with fury to the withdrawal from 24 March of the right to sick pay from day one of an illness, while the CBI said most bosses continue to believe that the economic benefits of universal free testing “far outweigh” the £2bn monthly cost.

Speaking alongside chief medical officer Whitty and chief scientific adviser Vallance in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said he was proud that the UK had “emerged from the teeth of the pandemic before many others, retaining one of the most open economies and societies in Europe”.

While accepting that the pandemic was not over, he said England was past the peak of the Omicron wave and now had “the chance to complete the transition back towards normality”.

But Prof Whitty took a more cautious tone, warning: “This pandemic is not over and it’s carrying on around the world and we’re not out of it here yet.”

Both he and Prof Vallance stressed the likelihood of new and more virulent strains of Covid, and urged people who test positive to continue to isolate, even after it ceases to be a legal requirement on Thursday.

Vallance said it was “absolutely essential” to continue monitoring infections and to maintain a testing capacity able to respond rapidly to signs of new variants of concern.

“You can celebrate when the sun is shining, but take an umbrella with you,” he said.

Prof Whitty agreed: “We all expect that there will be new variants and … some of them will cause significant problems. They could be either more vaccine-escaping but as severe as Omicron … or they could be more intrinsically severe.

“We could certainly end up with something which is more likely to lead to hospitalisations than Omicron.”

Prof Whitty revealed that the effectiveness of the UK’s vaccine programme against Omicron meant that the variant had led to no excess deaths over the winter period, compared to non-Covid years.

Mr Johnson rejected any suggestion of a split between “gung-ho politicians and cautious scientists” over the need to maintain surveillance and testing capacity, insisting that he recognised the threat of future flare-ups of the disease.

He told the House of Commons that the removal of restrictions had been brought forward by a month to 24 February because “levels of immunity are so high and deaths are … below where you would normally expect for this time of year”.

But he said surveillance programmes, including the Office for National Statistics inflection survey, will continue and stockpiles of lateral flow tests will be maintained in case of upsurges.

In a scathing responses, BMA chair Dr Chand Nagpaul said the plan “fails to protect those at highest risk of harm from Covid-19, and neglects some of the most vulnerable people in society”.

“The decision to bring forward the removal of all protective measures while cases, deaths and the number of people seriously ill remain so high is premature,” said Dr Nagpaul. “Living with Covid-19 must not mean ignoring the virus all together – which in many respects the government’s plan in England seems to do.”

The MS Society said that Mr Johnson’s plan failed to provide a “credible explanation” of how more than 500,000 people with compromised immune systems can “live safely alongside the virus”.

Monday’s separate announcement of a further booster vaccination for the vulnerable will be “little comfort” to those who will be “forced back into isolation, with no support from the government whatsoever”, the charity’s head of policy Phillip Anderson said.

Challenged at the Downing Street press conference by a pregnant member of the public over how she could feel safe with contagious people permitted to leave isolation, Mr Johnson said only that people should “take care that they treat anyone who may be vulnerable in any way with the utmost consideration”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government’s approach was characterised by “chaos and disarray”.

“This is a half-baked announcement from a government paralysed by chaos and incompetence,” Sir Keir told MPs. “It is not a plan to live well with Covid.”

Scottish National Party Westminster leader Ian Blackford accused Mr Johnson of rushing forward the plan to “appease” Tory backbenchers who have been threatening to submit letters of no confidence in his leadership.

“This statement is not about protecting the public, it’s about the prime minister scrambling to save his own skin,” said Mr Blackford.

The leader of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group of Tory backbenchers, Mark Harper, made clear he regarded the rollback of restrictions and tests as a victory for their campaign.

Declaring that Mr Johnson’s announcement amounted to an application to join the CRG, Mr Harper said: “He’s very welcome indeed. I only wish it had been sooner.”