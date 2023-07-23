Flagship Brexit trade deal with Pacific has ‘no major economic gains for UK’

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The government’s new flagship Brexit trade deal with Pacific countries will "not lead to substantial economic gains for the UK", top trade experts have said.

Business secretary Kemi Badenoch last week signed Britain up to the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) and claimed it would provide "a big boost" for the economy possible only outside the EU.

She claimed official estimates from her own department of just a tiny 0.08 per cent GDP gain over 10 years were too small and did not take into account potential hidden benefits from joining.

But academics at the respected UK Trade Policy Observatory who have examined the agreement say the conditions for such a hidden further boost appear to be “highly unlikely”.

The Sussex University academics also note that the deal’s small benefit of 0.08 per cent appears to “fall somewhat short of compensating for the predicted 4 per cent GDP loss of leaving the EU”.

CPTPP is a free trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam and was established in 2018 to cut trading barriers between the countries involved.

But the agreement’s benefits to Britain are small, the researchers say, because the UK already has bilateral free trade agreements with all but two of its members – Brunei and Malaysia.

The government’s hope is that the trading area will expand further to cover more countries, such as China. Chinese entry into the bloc could be a game-changer, the researchers say – but it is also very unlikely.

China applied to join CPTPP in 2021, but since then “intensifying China-US hegemonic rivalry, China’s expansionism in the South China Sea and the China-Taiwan conflict” - as well as differences on standards - mean it is “unlikely that China will join the CPTPP in the foreseeable future”, the researchers conclude.

Its application to join has however also complicated matters, casting a geopolitical cloud over proceedings that could potentially disrupt the accession of other countries to CPTPP, such as Taiwan.

“Accession to the CPTPP will not lead to substantial economic gains for the UK,” the authors Dr Minako Morita-Jaeger, Dr Manuel Tong Koecklin, Nicolò Tamberi, and Guillermo Larbalestier write.

“Any such gains will largely depend on possible future expansion of the CPTPP, primarily should China ever accede, and to a lesser extent Taiwan, Thailand and Uruguay who have also applied to join.”

“China’s accession into the CPTPP seems highly unlikely,” they conclude, noting that the country’s application "may have knock-on effects to other accessions, especially Taiwan” and that “China’s application to the CPTPP has made the club more difficult to expand”.

The draft paper, shared with The Independent, also notes that it is not clear whether the UK would even want China in the bloc for political and strategic reasons. In March this year former prime minister Liz Truss, who has positioned herself as a hawk on China, said it was “essential” that the UK reject any proposals for China to join the bloc.

Without new countries joining, the bloc largely replicates existing agreements the UK has a bilateral basis.

An analysis by the researchers notes that the vast majority of existing agreements Britain has with the CPTPP existing members are copies of or closely based on agreements the UK enjoyed because of its EU membership.

But crucially, the agreements Britain already has with the countries in CPTPP are in some cases better than the terms on which it could trade with them as part of CPTPP.

“For some products, [CPTPP’s terms] are more restrictive than the UK has with those countries through recently signed bilateral agreements,” they say.

“Product-specific analysis is required to understand which products could benefit from the CPTPP rules of origin arrangements”.

The analysis is a blow to the UK government, which has been trumpeting CPTPP as its main objective in trade ever since the US government cooled on a trade deal.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 / 50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 21 July 2023 Newly elected Labour MP Keir Mather (left), with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Selby football club, North Yorkshire, after winning the Selby and Ainsty by-election PA UK news in pictures 18 July 2023 Tony Blair (left) speaks with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change's Future of Britain Conference in central London PA UK news in pictures 17 July 2023 David Barber, the King’s Swan Marker, examines a swan during the annual census of the swan population along sections of the River Thames Reuters UK news in pictures 16 July 2023 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz holds the winner’s trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their men’s singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 15 July 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur is interviewed in the Media Theatre in the Broadcast Centre after her defeat in the final of the Ladies’ Singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London PA Wire UK news in pictures 13 July 2023 His Majesty The King’s Coronation Ensemble and Her Majesty The Queen’s Coronation Ensemble, during a photo call for the new Coronation display for the summer opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace. PA UK news in pictures 12 July 2023 Beavers are released by the National Trust at Wallington estate in Northumberland in a project to improve local biodiversity and mitigate the effects of climate change PA UK news in pictures 11 July 2023 People hug as they admire Submergence inside Propyard, Bristol, where a 20,000 sq ft immersive art installation, curated by art collective Squidsoup, titled Beyond Submergence, is being exhibited PA UK news in pictures 10 July 2023 Tracy Seven with a Beef Shorthorn as she prepares her cattle ahead of the Great Yorkshire Show at the Showground in Harrogate, which opens to the public on Tuesday. PA UK news in pictures 9 July 2023 Mark Wood, right, celebrates with Chris Woakes, left after England won the third test match in the series AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 8 July 2023 Zharnel Hughes of Shaftesbury celebrates after winning the Men’s 100m Final at the UK Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena Getty UK news in pictures 7 July 2023 Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Men's Singles second round match during day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Getty UK news in pictures 6 July 2023 Queen Camilla during a visit to Lochcarron of Scotland at the Waverley textile mill in Selkirk, in the Scottish Borders, as part of the first Holyrood Week since the King's coronation. PA UK news in pictures 5 July 2023 Anti-monarchy protesters hold placards near the St Giles’ Cathedral on the day of the National Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving for Britain’s King Charles, in Edinburgh Reuters UK news in pictures 4 July 2023 Andy Murray celebrates break point against Ryan Peniston in their men’s singles first round match at Wimbledon Getty UK news in pictures 3 July 2023 A cigar smoked by Winston Churchill, which is expected to fetch £600-800 is pictured on his statue in Westerham, Kent PA UK news in pictures 2 July 2023 England’s Ben Stokes hits a six off the bowling of Australia’s Josh Hazlewood during the last day of the second Ashes test at Lords Cricket Ground in London Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 1 July 2023 Pata Yamaha Prometeon rider Toprak Razgatiloglu followed by Aruba.It Racing - Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista (right) during the World SBK race 1 on day two of the FIM Superbike World Championship 2023 at Donington Park, Derby PA UK news in pictures 30 June 2023 Rembrandt Harmensz’s Portrait of Jan Willemsz, van der Pluym and Jaapgen Carels is held by gallery staff, during a photo call for highlights from the forthcoming Classic Week Sales, at Christie’s, London. PA UK news in pictures 29 June 2023 A visitor walks through a part of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s installation “You, Me and The Balloons” during a preview ahead of the start of the Manchester International Festival Reuters UK news in pictures 28 June 2023 England player Jonny Bairstow carries a “Just Stop Oil” pitch invader during day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground Getty UK news in pictures 27 June 2023 A Dolly Parton impersonator banned from Facebook protests outside the offices of parent company Meta in King’s Cross, London, as part of their “Stop Banning Us” appeal Lucy North/PA UK news in pictures 26 June 2023 Glastonbury site clean-up operation in progress PA UK news in pictures 25 June 2023 Lil Nas X performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 24 June 2023 Chemical Brothers perform beneath the Arcadia spider in the very early morning at the Glastonbury Festival PA UK news in pictures 23 June 2023 A performer entertains festivalgoers in the circus field at Glastonbury festival AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 22 June 2023 Ladies Day at Royal Ascot Racecourse AP UK news in pictures 21 June 2023 Katherine Jenkinson from Carlisle with her jersey calf in the wash bay at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, ahead of the Royal Highland Show PA UK news in pictures 20 June 2023 The sunrises at 04.25am at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, on the North East coast of England, the day before Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year PA UK news in pictures 19 June 2023 The King and Queen depart the annual Order of the Garter Service PA UK news in pictures 17 June 2023 Typhoon fighter jets fly over The Mall after the Royal family attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as King Charles III celebrates his first official birthday since becoming sovereign. PA UK news in pictures 16 June 2023 A peregrine falcon nesting at Malham Cove, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park PA UK news in pictures 15 June 2023 Newborn alpaca Sir Steveo, who has been named after one of his keepers, ventures outside in the Pets Farm area of Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling PA UK news in pictures 14 June 2023 Grace Kumar’s father and Barnaby Webber’s brother, Charlie, embrace ahead of a vigil at the University of Nottingham after they and Ian Coates were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks on 13 June PA UK news in pictures 13 June 2023 Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road PA UK news in pictures 12 June 2023 People relax in a suspended swimming pool as hot weather continues, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 11 June 2023 Usain Bolt and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning Soccer Aid 2023 Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 10 June 2023 A cyclist trains in the early morning, as hot weather continues, in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 9 June 2023 A performer walks on a tightrope at Covent Garden during a sunny day in London AP UK news in pictures 8 June 2023 A women rides her horse through the river during the Appleby Horse Fair PA UK news in pictures 7 June 2023 The Princess of Wales during a game of walking rugby during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club PA UK news in pictures 6 June 2023 An aerial view shows the dry bed of Woodhead Reservoir, revealed by a falling water level after a prolonged period of dry weather, near Glossop, northern England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 5 June 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover PA UK news in pictures 4 June 2023 A hot air balloon rises into the sky above Ragley Hall, Alcester, south of Birmingham in central England AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 2 June 2023 Skaters use the mini ramp at the Wavelength Spring Classic festival in Woolacombe Bay in Devon PA UK news in pictures 1 June 2023 The And Beyond installation, during a photo call for the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London PA UK news in pictures 31 May 2023 Emergency services attending to a blaze at a derelict listed building in Samuel Street, Belfast PA UK news in pictures 30 May 2023 A robot named Stella interacts with visitors during the International Conference on Robotics and Automation ICRA in London AP UK news in pictures 29 May 2023 Dave Hackett and his daughter Daisy, five, explore the laburnum arch in the grounds of Preston Tower, East Lothian, in the warm Spring Bank Holiday weather PA UK news in pictures 28 May 2023 Great Britain’s Nick Bandurak scores their side’s third goal of the game during the FIH Hockey Pro League men’s match at Lee Valley, London PA

Such free trade agreements were said by Brexiteers to be a good justification for leaving the EU single market and customs union – allowing Britain to strike deals independently of Brussels.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said the latest research was “clear that the CPTPP will not come anywhere near to making up for the damage the Conservatives have done to our economy”. She criticised the government’s “botched deal with Europe and their broken manifesto pledge for a trade deal with the US”.

“Instead, there are serious concerns about it undermining the UK’s high standards for food quality, the environment and animal welfare. No wonder Conservative ministers didn’t let anyone scrutinise the deal properly before they signed it," she said.

“This out-of-touch Conservative government has repeatedly let down British businesses and the public with their broken promises and botched trade deals. Liberal Democrats are clear that to grow the UK’s economy we must get the Conservatives out and fix the broken relationship with Europe.”

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “This is a great deal for the UK economy, delivering billions of pounds worth of trade each year and every nation and region will benefit.

“CPTPP will now have a combined GDP of £12 trillion and account for 15 per cent of global GDP. CPTPP businesses employed one in every 100 UK workers in 2019 so joining the group will support jobs, increase wages and create opportunities across the country.”