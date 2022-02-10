Cressida Dick to step down as Metropolitan Police chief

Dame Cressida Dick has been forced out as the Metropolitan Police commissioner — just hours after she insisted she had “absolutely no intention” of leaving her post.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, had recently put the commissioner “on notice” following the exposure of racist and sexist messages sent by officers.

In a statement on Thursday, Dame Cressida said it was “clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue”.

Making clear she was forced out of the role, she said: “He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

“At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner.”

In a separate statement, Mr Khan said: “Last week, I made clear to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner the scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists.

“I am not satisfied with the Commissioner’s response.

“On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside. It’s clear that the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police.“

“I would like to thank Dame Cressida Dick for her 40 years of dedicated public service, with the vast majority spent at the Met where she was the first woman to become Commissioner. In particular, I commend her for the recent work in helping us to bring down violent crime in London – although of course there is more to do.

