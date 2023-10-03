Why Tories are opening a new front in the culture wars

Sometimes it is extraordinarily easy to spot a political party’s tactics, and the Conservatives’ reliance on “wedge” issues is becoming a little embarrassing. For one thing, it smacks of insecurity. Banging on about small boats and trans rights sends out a signal that they’ve given up winning the argument on the bigger issues – the economy, the cost of living crisis, transport (including HS2), the NHS, schools, and housing. Instead of wanting to talk about nurses’ pay or cutting waiting lists (where one of Rishi Sunak’s promises already looks lost), Steve Barclay, the health secretary, wants to stoke up an argument about “sex specific” language and trans patients on hospital wards. It is the sort of “culture wars” issue that invigorates party conference activists, but not the wider public.

How many fronts have been opened up in the ‘culture wars’?

About one or two every day so far this week, on top of various other recent skirmishes. It is as if Conservative central office has ordered every minister making a speech to launch some sort of socially-conservative assault. Thus, on the same day we have Mr Barclay talking about “sex specific language” and trans patients on hospital wards, closely followed by home secretary Suella Braverman announcing changes in the rules on trans prisoners.